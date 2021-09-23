11 Black Women Who Made Their Mark on NYFW

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The glitz and glamour of Spring and Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week (NYFW) may have ended, but the impact Black women had on the week still remains. Sis, read that again.

Unlike previous seasons where diversity in fashion week participants – from designers and models to invitees and influencers – were few and far between, this September’s schedule had much more memorable ‘for the culture’ moments. And, many of these moments were led by, produced from, or a direct result of the hard work and constant advocacy of Black women. I’d like to think the Black Lives Matter Movement – also a product of Black women – had something to do with it as well.

Not only was this a refreshing change from years past, but the increased inclusion of women who look like us signified a much-needed shift in NYFW. And in the industry overall – hopefully.

Long time icon and innovator, Brandice Daniel kicked off NYFW with Harlem Fashion Row (HFR)’s 14th Annual Fashion Show and Style Awards on 137th St. where HFR was founded. For the first time, her organization’s event was included as part of the official American Collections Calendar and provided a platform to highlight other Black women making moves in the fashion space including Meg thee Stallion’s stylist, Zerina Akers, who won Stylist of the Year,” model and philanthropist, Liya Kebede, who won the “Fashion Icon Award,” and fashion writer and editor, Constance White who presented during the night.

At the event, Daniel also announced incubator programs to help support the next generation of young Black talent and new store-front displays in Harlem highlighting Black designers. Event sponsor Stitchfix’s display will launch on September 27 and features five Black women designers: Jamela Acheampong of Kahmune, Bettina Benson of Chloe Kristyn, Diarra Bousso of Diarrablu, Busayo Olupona of Busayo, and Robin Sirleaf of Sarep + Rose.

Following HFR, NYFW attendees were able to see more Black talent and designs in the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) Discovery Showrooms spearheaded by BIFC co-founders Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles. Committed to holding corporations accountable for their diversity efforts and providing robust support for Black designers and fashion creatives, BIFC was created in 2020.

Black women designers who presented collections as part of the BIFC Showroom this season include, Letesha Renee of the Eugene Taylor Brand, Samantha Black of Sammy B Designs, Jessica Rich, Amina Means of Nalebe, Bronté Laurent of Par Bronte Laurent, Mariama Diallo, of Sincerely Ria, and Neume Anekhe of Oma The Label. BIFC’s partnership with IMG also helped support Black women designers, Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka of the House of Aama, Marrisa Wilson of Marrisa Wilson NY, and, Undra Celeste of Undra Celeste New York, who held shows during NYFW as well.

FashionBombDaily creator, Claire Sulmers and Essence CEO, Caroline Wanga also lended their names – and multimedia platforms – during fashion week to increase the presence of Black women by hosting two seperate day-long fashion events. Events were the Bomb Fashion Show and Essence Fashion House, respectively. By curating unique experiences of multiple runway shows, intimate conversations and panels, and tailored shopping experiences, Sulmers and Wanga brought the runway to the general public and showed the importance of creating opportunities for everyone in fashion.

“We have been champions for diversity before it was a buzzword,” Sulmers said about her first Bomb Fashion Show during NYFW. “We are excited to continue to use our platform to fuel the dreams of this underserved yet powerful community.”

The Bomb Fashion Show and event featured several Black women in fashion including model and reality star, Cynthia Bailey, lifestyle and culture commentator Bevy Smith, and designer Oyemwen Oriakhi. Essence Fashion House featured influencer and stylist Kelly Augustine, model Tocarra Jones, and artist Sevyn Streeter.

Lastly, we can’t talk about Black women and NYFW without mentioning CaSandra Diggs, the current and first Black woman president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

While we saw the participation of up-and-coming designers and well-known influencers such as Christopher John Rogers, LaQuan Smith, and Dapper Dan last week, it was the emergence of newer Black women designers that had us saying, “Yasssssss” and “It’s about time.” Highlighted in fashion presentations, in-person runway shows, and virtual showings, Black women were more present than ever before. We can thank the Black Lives Matter movement, initiatives from insiders like those in the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC), and tireless advocates like icon Constance White, Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers, and Harlem Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel for that.

Not only did last week’s “Black Girl Magic” moments signify a shift in NYFW, but they showed a more inclusive future for the industry overall. Below is a curated list of Black women designers who showed and made their mark at NYFW last week – many for the first time.

Bookmark them, follow them on social, and turn on your notifications. It is our time – and now, our obligation, to keep the momentum going.