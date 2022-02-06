Tia And Tamera Mowry Are Our Skin Goals In Latest Instagram Selfie

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

We love a good twin moment and luckily for us, Tia and Tamera Mowry give us plenty! Earlier today, the twin sisters took to Instagram to show off their fresh, glowing faces in a gorgeous twin selfie that proves that Black still refuses to crack!

Rocking oversized hoop earrings and a slicked-back bun, Tia took to the social media platform to share the adorable photoset that led with a beautiful picture of her and her twin sister, Tamera who rocked straight back cornrow braids and medium-sized hoop earrings. The photoset also included fun, intimate family photos and videos of both of their children and husbands.

“Family time is the best time, ya’ll!,” Tia captioned her photo.

Tamera also shared another shot of her and her twin sister, this time writing a heartfelt caption to her Tia where she called her her “wombmate.” “You are my heart @tiamowry!” she wrote. “I love you so much!!! God knew what he was doing when he made us wombmates ♥️”

But publicly expressing their love for each other is nothing new for the 43-year-old Sister Sister alums as last year, Tia explained to PEOPLE how she and Tamera still have an innate connection to each other, which she calls their “twintuition.” “I’m pretty sure it’s still there,” Tia explained. “It’s just a part of being a twin. You have that built in twintuition. You really, really do.”