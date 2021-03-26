Tamera Mowry-Housley Feels Most Beautiful When She’s Mentally, Physically And Spiritually Aligned

D'Shonda Brown is a Brooklyn-based freelance writer, content creator and public speaker. In addition to writing for HelloBeautiful, she serves as the lead writer for America Hates US, contributor for Sad Girls Club and the lead columnist for The Rap Fest. To view her work and listen to her interviews, visit linktr.ee/SignedShonda or follow her Instagram at @SignedShonda

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Tamera Mowry-Housley doesn’t handle change well. The former The Real host and beloved Sister, Sister twin found herself struggling in the mental health department when the world shut down due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Having two children didn’t help either. She had to adapt to virtual schooling and dealing with her own anxiety associated with her type A personality. Not being “in control” was challenging for the bubbly personality.

Tamera recently partnered with TelaDoc, the world leader in virtual care. “I love that they have a variety of specialists there not only a psychologist but if you’re having issues with nutrition, you can speak to a nutritionist. If allergy season is coming up, if you’re having issues with your allergies, you could speak to someone within 24 hours, seven days a week,” she told HelloBeautiful. “Being a mom and having two kids, sometimes they get nicks and bruises or maybe there’s a rash I am unsure about, so you can speak with a pediatrician. It’s one less thing we have to worry about as parents and as people, in general.”

Telehealth mental health and specialty visits have spiked over 500% since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a report on NBC. Parents have been tasked with balancing their careers and homeschooling their children, on top of the Black community generally being worried about a healthcare system that wasn’t necessarily built in our favor. Thankfully, there are many virtual services that allow us to connect with mental health professionals such as psychotherapists, psychiatrists, and more to keep our mental health in check while balancing everyday life – even if it has shifted in the midst of a pandemic.

We spoke exclusively with Tamera about her partnership with TelaDoc, her mental health, and how she maintains her balance as a mother. Check out our conversation below:

How has the pandemic impacted your mental health routine as a wife, a mother and human being overall?

It’s been the most challenging on my mental health. I don’t do well with change. It’s challenging. I am your Type A overachiever. Whenever I study for tests, I like to study for all the possible, all the different types of scenarios. When the pandemic happened, everything was kind of just thrown out and you just fell down, but then you got to do it. I didn’t study for this. I didn’t know what to do, so I kind of had to learn day by day, experience by experience, situation by situation. It’s important to speak with somebody. It’s important to know that you’re not alone. It’s important to be given tools to help you navigate change.

When your mental health is aligned spiritually, mentally and emotionally, how does that make you feel beautiful?

That’s the key. I always say, I feel the most confident and beautiful when I’m mentally, physically and spiritually aligned. So knowing that I’m doing what I need to do to be all three of those things, makes me feel beautiful. To answer your question, it’s being active in that, being proactive and making sure that I’m doing the best that I can in every aspect of my life.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamera Mowry Letting Her Grays Grow In Has Me Ditching Color, For Now

Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One Time

Also On HelloBeautiful: