Chloe Bailey Is A ‘Girl On Fire’ In Red Hair And Sparkly Curve-Hugging Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Chloe Bailey’s latest Instagram picture has us all swooning! The 23-year-old took to the social media platform earlier today to share pictures of her gorgeous look from yesterday’s Variety Hitmaker Brunch and we have the deets below.

In the series of shots, the “Have Mercy” singer served face and body as she rocked a sparkly black, curve-hugging dress that fit her perfectly in all the right places. The Sol Angelann dress looked gorgeous on the entertainer as she wore sparkly eye makeup and her newly red locs parted over to one side of her face. Styled by celebrity stylist @thankschris, Chloe was full of smiles and confidence for her routine IG photoshoot.

“girl on fire ❤️🔥,” the beauty captioned the IG photo set. Check it out below.

Chloe showed off this gorgeous ensemble when she hit the stage at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch yesterday to present an award to rapper and friend, Lil Nas X. “There couldn’t be a more appropriate honor for Lil Nas X,” Chloe started. “He has embodied the spirit of courage, while also representing the culture authentically and beautifully. Maybe once in a generation, an artist comes along and literally changes the world for the better.”

Later in the day, she chopped it up with her good friend and the Future Is Female award recipient, Yung Miami, as the ladies posed for pictures along with Lil Nas X during the star-studded event. Check out Chloe’s speech and a BTS video of her with Yung Miami and Lil Nas X below.

