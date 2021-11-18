Chloe Bailey’s Top 5 Performances

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since Chloe Bailey stepped out on her journey as a solo artist, she’s been completely killing the game, giving us catchy tunes, sexy lyrics, and performances that trend for days. The 23-year-old is absolutely a force with her sister Halle in the R&B duo Chloe x Halle but as a solo entertainer, she’s on a whole other level. Now, the “Have Mercy” singer is about to add another stellar performance to her resume when she hits the stage this Sunday at the 2021 American Music Awards where she’ll perform the debut single on the award show’s Xfinity Stage. The songstress joins the lineup of previously announced performers like Megan Thee Stallion, New Edition, and more, and with Cardi B Making her hosting debut at the annual award’s show, anything is bound to happen!

While we prepare for Chloe to absolutely kill it on stage this Sunday, we can’t help but get warmed up with a look back at the entertainer’s top five performances so far – the ones that made us dance, sing, and swoon all while catapulting Chloe into superstardom! Check out our favorite Chloe Bailey performances below.

Chloe Bailey Performing “Feeling Good”

For Juneteenth, Chloe hit the stage at ABC’s “Juneteenth: Together We Triumph” special to perform a sultry rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.” While the performance was met with mixed emotions with some thinking the rendition was too sexual, Chloe was ecstatic that the late entertainer’s granddaughter loved the performance and thought Chloe would have made her grandmother proud.

Chloe Bailey Performs “Feeling Good” On GMA Live

Coming off of her Juneteenth performance of “Feeling Good,” Chloe hit “GMA Live” to perform the rendition again as part of the show’s summer concert series. Here, she told audiences what the song means to her, telling “Good Morning America” “When I was younger, my sister and I would sing it together back in Atlanta. Now being 23 in like 10 days, being able to reinterpret the song and make it feel more of me — and it was already difficult because I’ve always been in love with Nina Simone’s rendition of ‘Feeling Good’ and just feeling her joy in the pain and everything in her voice within that song — I wanted to make it my own.”

Chloe Bailey Performing “Have Mercy” At 2021 VMAS

The singer then took the stage at the “2021 MTV Video Music Awards” in September to give her first live performance of her brand new solo single, “Have Mercy.” She brought Halloween in early here as she looked to horror movies as an inspiration for her ensemble and stage concept, completely stealing the show with her high-energy and dance moves.

Chloe Bailey Performing “Have Mercy” At The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last month, Chloe took to the stage to give us an even sexier version of “Have Mercy,” slowing the track down to perform the single as a ballad before switching it up (the beat and her clothes) to give us a high powered performance of the single that we’re still talking about!

Chloe Bailey “You’re Not Mine Still” Cover

Even when Chloe isn’t performing on a big stage, she still has the ability to steal the show. Like in this video when she covered the Yung Bleu and Drake single, “You’re Mines Still,” putting her sultry spin on the track for her TikTok followers.

What’s your favorite Chloe Bailey performance so far?

