Cardi B Named Playboy’s New Creative Director

The success just keeps on rolling in for Cardi B!

The Grammy-award-winning rapper can now add Creative Director to her list of achievements. The busy mother of two recently became Playboy Magazine’s first-ever Creative Director in Residence. According to a press release, the Bronx native will help the company by providing artistic direction across all “co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations, and more.” Playboy has also named the “Up” rhymer as their Founding Creative Director and founding member of their new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD.

The new site will help the world’s top creators connect directly with their fans by allowing them to expand their communities while they build their personal content and e-commerce business. Consumers will also be able to purchase Playboy products and merchandise through the new platform, Insider noted.

“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real,” the 29-year-old celeb shared in a statement. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

The star continued:

“I’m also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group, Ben Kohn, expressed his excitement for the news telling fans, “Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy. Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices, and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand.”

This is the latest achievement that the femcee has celebrated as of recent. Earlier this week, Cardi became the first female rapper to achieve two diamond-certified hits thanks to her popular singles “Bodak Yellow” and “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5, the Recording Industry Association of America announced. Both singles sold over 10 million units, according to Revolt TV. Cardi took to Twitter to thank her fans and Maroon 5 for helping to make the big feat possible.

“Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful,” she wrote.

Congrats to Cardi B!

