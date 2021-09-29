Saweetie Shows Off Her Fall Drip In A Menace Los Angeles Jacket And Black Hot Shorts

It looks like Saweetie is gearing up for the fall in her latest Instagram post. The Icy Princess stepped out for a night on the town clad in a Menace Los Angeles jacket, David Koma bodysuit, Lionne clothing shorts and Dolce and Gabbana hat.

“I like it,” Saweetie captioned her photo.

We do too, girl! It’s giving ginger motorcycle chic vibes and that’s the energy we need as we enter the fall season. When it comes to fashion, the Best Friend rapper has been making a name for herself. She’s been spied in some jaw-dropping ensembles at major events like the Met Gala, Video Music Awards, and the BET Awards.

Along with the fashionable appearances are the major deals she’s inked in the last few months. Off the heels of her successful collaboration with McDonald’s on her very own meal, Saweetie announced her latest nail polish collection with Sinful Colors. Just a few weeks ago she celebrated her latest position as a Global Brand Ambassador for MAC Cosmetics. She’s also been promoting her swimsuit line with Matte Collection.

One thing’s for sure, Saweetie is all about making a stylish mark in the world. Between serving serious street style looks, and inking major deals, I’m excited to see what the award-winning rapper has coming down the pipeline for the next couple of months. In the meantime, it’s fun watching her switch up her mini skirts for oversized furs and leather jackets. What do you think? Are you loving Saweetie’s fall wardrobe?

