Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Fashion Looks From The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are officially underway and all of our favorite celebrities are hitting the red carpet to celebrate one of the biggest nights in pop culture. Held at the Barclays Center in New York City, every year the MTV VMAs promises to be even better than the last.

As each celeb walks the carpet ahead of the big show, all we can think about is how incredible the fashion is, how stunning the hairstyles are and how flawless the makeup looks on everyone’s skin!

From Chloe x Halle to Tinashe to Saweetie and everyone in between, here are our favorite red carpet looks for one of pop culture’s biggest nights.