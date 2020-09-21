How To Recreate Zendaya’s Emmy Award-Winning Wispy Bangs And Bun

Zendaya became the youngest actress to win the Emmy for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards last night, proving she’s here to stay and that she can slay just as easily from the living room as she does on the red carpet.

The Euphoria actress rocked a whimsical custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown but it was her coif that caught our eye. Hairstylist to the stars Larry Sims, who has created looks for Alicia Keys, Regina King, and Kerry Washington broke down how he created the perfect messy bun to compliment the volume of her gown.

Sims began with focusing on hair care before he moved on to styling.

“First, I started off by spraying the new and improved Flawless By Gabrielle Union Shine Heat Protection Spray ($9.99, SallyBeauty.com) and Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave In Conditioner ($9.99, SallyBeauty.com) on her damp hair,” he said.

Simms used a T3 blowdryer to prepare her hair to be styled. “Next, I removed the majority of wetness from her hair with my blow dryer,” he continued.

Simms did not exclusively rely on heat to achieve the desired look. He also incorporated the often overlooked traditional technique of incorporating rollers.

“I then began to round brush Zendaya’s hair starting at the nape of the neck working all the way to the front of her hair while setting each section with rollers to secure definition and volume,” he revealed. He used a Mason Pearson hairbrush.

He added structure to the look by tethering a deceptive ponytail to the top of the star’s head. It appeared to be flimsy and romantic on camera but underneath it held firm.

“The next step was to secure a ponytail at the very crown of Zendaya’s head,” he said. “Once the ponytail is secure, I backcombed the hair for additional volume and texture while keeping it loose and sexy.”

Earlier in the evening he swept her hair into a neat, but touchable chignon that was the perfect accessory to her first look which was a Christopher John Rogers dress.

DON’T MISS:

10 Times Billy Porter Pushed Boundaries On The Red Carpet

2020 Primetime Emmys Awards Looks We Loved

10 of The Best Outfits To Hit The Emmy Awards Red Carpet