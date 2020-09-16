VP Nominee Kamala Harris Wore Timberland Boots And Social Media Is In A Frenzy

Kamala Harris has social media on fire this week when a video of the Vice Presidential nominee and California Senator wearing a pair of wheat Timberland boots that was posted to Twitter. The video shows the VP hopeful exiting her plane on the way to visit a wildfire devastation in Fresco, California while wearing the classic boot made popular by New York hip-hop and sneaker heads. After the visit, Harris left the boots on to visit a community roundtable event to speak about the impact of the pandemic on Latino households in the Las Vegas area.

Since ‘Timbs’ have always been considered a must-have fashion accessory in Black culture, it’s hilarious to see the Internet go off about Ms. Harris’ look. While some laughed that the selected boots weren’t the “classics” that we’re made cool by the Hip Hop greats, others complimented Kamala on her effortless swag. “The Timbs Tho,” Kamala’s niece, Meena Harris, wrote on Instagram, while her campaign turned her confident deplanning strut into a GIF.

Whether it’s the fact that she opted to wear the shoe itself or the fact that these videos of her walking off of her plane have become quite becoming and empowering for her, it’s safe to say that Kamala Harris’ fashion recent choice has caused quite a frenzy on social media.

RELATED STORIES:

Jimmy Choo X Timberland Collaborate On Crystal Boots

Jordyn Woods Defines Her Style And Dishes On Her Fall Fashion Staples

Also On HelloBeautiful: