I Got To The Bottom Of My Dry Skin Issue With This Australian Pink Clay Flash Perfection Exfoliator

In a couple of my recent columns, I mentioned that I’ve been dealing with extremely dry skin as of late. In the past few weeks, it got to the point that I started experiencing shedding around my mouth and the bridge of my nose and the texture overall felt like leather. I’d been trying different cleansers and creams, most of which provided temporary relief, while chemical exfoliators, like my beloved Glycolic Resurfacing Pads were gentle enough for my now-sensitive skin, but didn’t provide the level of treatment I needed. I was basically applying hydrating products as a bandaid without getting to the real root of the problem: removing the dry, dead skin from my face.

About 10 days ago, I took a chance and tried out my Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Flash Perfection Exfoliator which just landed at Ulta Beauty here in the states last month. Because I’ve been dealing with a little sensitivity, I was nervous about using a physical exfoliator, but knowing how much my skin loves clay masks, I wanted to see what Australian Pink Clay was all about. Plus, I was feeling desperate and defeated and figured my skin couldn’t get any worse than it already was.

As soon as I squeezed the product in my hand, I could feel the difference pink clay made with this mask. Physical exfoliators tend to feel very rough to the touch and aren’t very pleasant to apply to the face. This mask, however, was so creamy it spread over my skin like a hydrating mask, and the beads, though somewhat large in size, didn’t feel too abrasive. The directions say to massage the mask into your skin for 30 seconds and then leave on for 5 minutes before removing with warm water. If your skin is sensitive, you can skip the massage altogether and just let the product sit.

Beyond the exfoliating beads, the mask also contains chemical exfoliators like bamboo and macadamia seed to remove dry skin cells. The alpha-hydroxy acids in Australian Finger Lime help speed up cell turnover and resurface skin while witch hazel tones and tightens pores and rosehip, grapeseed, and olive oils nourish the skin. The main ingredient — Australian Pink Clay — draws out impurities and helps regulate oil production and reduce shine, making this a good bet for those with oily skin as well.

As for me and my dull complexion, I immediately noticed a change upon first use. Not only did the flaking subside and my texture improve, but my skin looked more radiant, even with the discoloration issues I’ve been dealing with as well. I also started using a new hydrating serum, which I’ll talk about next week, and combined, these two products have completely reset my skin and eliminated any tight dryness and peeling I was experiencing. Throughout the day, I’m constantly touching my face (which I know I shouldn’t do) and checking for the dry patches that were irritating me for weeks, and every time I feel plump, supple skin now. Trying out a new beauty brand is always a gamble, but this time it definitely paid off.

Also On HelloBeautiful: