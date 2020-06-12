Banish Blackheads With This Moroccan Red Clay Mask

If I had to name one major skin goal for myself it would be to get rid of all the tiny dark dots along my nose known as blackheads. Unfortunately, during our live session with UrbanSkin Rx founder Rachel Roff a couple of weeks ago, I found out an extraction is the best way to get rid of blackheads that already exist and that’s a treatment best performed by an aesthetician or dermatologist. Since there’s no telling when it’ll be safe to schedule one of those non-essential appointments again, I’ve been doing what I can at home to at least reduce the appearance of the blackheads I have and prevent any more from popping up.

Blackheads are essentially the result of pores that have been clogged with oil and sebum turning dark when exposed to air. They don’t stand out as much as acne, but they’re noticeable enough that if you have them you probably want to do something about them. In lieu of professional extractions and chemical peels, clay-based products are a recommended at-home option for reducing blackheads because clay absorbs the excess dirt and oil that causes blackheads to begin with and removes those impurities from your pores. And one of the best types of clay to use is Moroccan Red Clay because it also helps reduce any redness or irritation you might be dealing with from picking at your breakouts.

I decided to see for myself by using Ziri’s Red Clay In Paste. In addition to the benefits noted above, the 100% natural red clay mask which is made in Morocco is said to even out skin tone, reduce acne and brighten skin, improve blood circulation, and promote cell generation. It’s rich in iron and silica as well and this particular formula is also made from 100% Argan oil.

I could immediately feel the difference Argan oil made in this mask when I began applying it to my face. Because of clay’s drying properties, many products are already hard at the time of application which doesn’t make them feel good on the skin. This red clay, however, actually felt creamy as I put it on my face. And even though it dried quickly, my face didn’t feel tight as the paste did its thing. In fact, I could still freely move my face without a cracking sensation — if you’ve ever tried a clay product you know what I mean.

The other difference Argan oil makes is in the removal of the paste. I’ve used other clay masks before that were so hard to remove I felt like I actually irritated my skin even more by having to scrub it off with a washcloth. When I got in the shower after letting the product sit for the recommended 15 minutes, the paste slid right off my face and down the drain without me having to do anything more than use my hands to guide it.

Immediately, I noticed that brightening effect the paste promises, and though my blackheads are still there they are slightly less noticeable, which isn’t bad for one-time use. I followed up with Ziri’s Organic Argan Oil for moisture and even used my Jade Roller to lock it in and I have to say I’m liking the results of these natural products.

RELATED STORIES:

The Jade Roller Is The Soothing Face Tool You Didn’t Know You Needed

A Cold Dose Of Peter Thomas Roth’s Hyaluronic Cloud Eye Gel Will Put Puffy Eyes In Their Place

Bliss Glycolic Resurfacing Pads Are Literally The Easiest Spa Treatment You Can Give Yourself At Home

Also On HelloBeautiful: