Keep Your Edges And Braids Laid With This Step By Step Guide From Celeb Stylist Kee Taylor

Ladies, have you upped the ante on your protective styles during quarantine? If you’re one of the many who have taken extra care to perfect your at-home hair routine, then this step-by-step guide to keeping your protective styles intact is definitely for you.

Popular Black hair care line, African Pride, recently sat down with celebrity stylist Annajid Kee Taylor to discuss how to lay down your edges and perfect your braids in a few easy steps, using the African Pride Olive Miracle Collection. The step-by-step process is fairly easy to follow and uses affordable African Pride products for textured and natural hair.

Step One: Post-wash, use the Olive Miracle Leave-In Conditioner to give your hair a nice coating to prepare for braids (or any protective style). Due to the tension that braids bring on the hair, you want to make sure your hair is prepared and conditioned correctly.

Step Two: Before parting, use the growth oil throughout your scalp to get it ready for braiding. Pro tip – always make sure your scalp is well moisturized before starting any hairstyle.

Step Three: When parting your hair, use the edge control on every section to help gather and get rid of any flyaways. This helps keep your hairstyle neat and clean. Remember, edge control is not just for edges!

Step Four: Now it’s time to go in with edge control. Edges usually start reverting, but with this edge control they will stay put. Some people use oil or water base edge controls and others need wax so it’s perfect that you have both.

Step Five: To keep your hair and braids looking fresh, start by doing your edges. You also want to be sure to keep your scalp and braids well moisturized to prevent dryness. The leave-in helps clear buildup while edge control helps keep the parts clean, crisp and long lasting.

Step Six: Lastly, use the braid sheen spray to lock in the style and keep it fresh. The tension of braids may sometimes keep you up at night, but the sheen spray gives your scalp the relief it needs. The tea tree oil used in this collection not only helps hydrate and moisturize your hair, but it also gives you the cooling effect you need to bring your scalp comfort after the tension it received from the braids. The spray is made for the prolonging but also for the refreshing of your scalp.

With these six easy steps and the hair products from the African Pride collection, you’ll keep your protective style looking fresh and neat long after it was first completed! For more on African Pride products, visit AfricanPrideCare.com.

