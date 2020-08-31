Adele Accused Of Cultural Appropriation After Rocking Bantu Knots

Adele is taking some hair and culture tips from her Black friends. The beloved blue-eyed soul singer is trending on Twitter after dropping a pic wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top and bantu knots. Yes that Adele and yes, those bantu knots. Aside from her jarring slimmer frame, Adele sparked a polarizing debate on the difference between appropriation and appreciation.

We’re sure Adele meant no harm and sought to share what she’s been up to since dropping off the scene, which included participating in the annual Notting Hill Carnival. However, her look is being labeled problematic. Some fans jumped to Adele’s defense,

According to the fan, Adele was simply paying homage and attending an annual festival held in London “that’s she’s been a part of for years.”

There is absolutely a difference between appropriation and appreciation, as another fan mentioned above. Given Adele’s history and her very public support of Black culture, does she get a pass? Or is it impossible to give passes when Back women, who wear the same style are often labeled “ghetto” and “unprofessional” when donning the same do.

A study recently confirmed Black women with natural hair are often discriminated against in the workplace and are less likely to “get job interviews,” a research report by Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business suggests.

What say you readers? Does Adele get a pass or is this appropriation?

