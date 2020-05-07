9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations

It’s been a while since Adele pop up on our timelines — Christmas to be exact, when she posted a photo hugged up with the grinch. The Hello singer has been living life outside the spotlight while dealing with personal issues. Adele filed for divorce in September 2019 and embarked on a weight loss journey that would lead us here. The blue-eyed soul sanger reemerged on social media sporting a svelte new frame and it sent the Internet into a frenzy. The Grammy award winning superstar was celebrating her birthday and what better way to do so than break the Internet!

Adele isn’t the only celebrity to share their amazing weight loss results on social media. Check out these other celebs who documented their journey.

1. Adele Adele’s new look left fans and critics speculating if she underwent some sort of weight loss surgery. Adele has yet to comment on her dramatic weight loss, but a fan allegedly spotted the singer dining with Harry Styles and told People, “She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience.” The fan added, “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.” We could care less how she lost her weight. Go ‘head Adele!

2. Tokyo Vanity “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Tokyo Vanity revealed her shocking weight loss on social media. The outspoken reality TV star made a lifestyle change and teamed up with trained Body By Ted, who helped her shed over 50 pounds through his vigorous workout program.

3. Akbar V Another Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast mate is showing off her weight loss journey on social media. Rapper Akbar V underwent weight loss surgery to get to her slimmer frame. In addition to getting weight loss surgery, the self-proclaimed queen of Atlanta has been drinking her water.

4. Syleena Johnson Syleena Johnson not only dropped 50 pounds but turned her body into pure muscle when she competed in the Texas National Physique Committee (NPC Texas Cup). The former “Sister Circle” host and grammy nominated-artist won three awards at the competition: 3rd place for Open, 5th place for True Novice, and 6th place for Novice. She went from 236 pounds to 179 pounds in eight months, she revealed in a lengthy post on Instagram.

5. Shonda Rhimes TV show runner and mastermind Shonda Rhimes took her health into her own hands and made a massive lifestyle change that resulted in her losing a whopping 150 pounds through diet and exercise. “I did not do it because I thought I would become beautiful like in the movies,” Rhimes said in a 2017 interview with Health.com. “I did it because I could not walk up a short flight up stairs without stopping to take a break and wiping sweat from my brow. I did it because my body was physically rebelling against the brain that had been ignoring it for so long.”

6. Mo’Nique Comedienne Mo’Nique put in a lot of fancy footwork to drop down to her smallest size since she was 17. The larger-than-life personality weighs less than 200 pounds doing dance workout classes with her trainer Dwight Holt Jr. “For me it was with no surgery, no pre-packaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying ‘it’s easy, you can do it.’ It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

7. Gabourey Sidibe Empire actress Gabourey Sidibe jump started her weight loss by undergoing weight loss surgery as a way to get her health back on track. Right before surgery, she was diagnosed with diabetes, which inspired her to make a lifestyle change. “I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes,” she told People. “The surgery wasn’t the easy way out,” she added. “I wasn’t cheating by getting it done. I wouldn’t have been able to lose as much as I’ve lost without it.”

8. Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson joined Weight Watchers and watched her weigh fall off. The Academy award winning soul sanger went from a size 16 to a size 6 in 2010. “I don’t really have time to do much [working out], so I really just watch what I eat,” the singer/actress told Good Housekeeping in 2019. “I’m very careful and cautious of what I’m eating, so I just try to pace those meals throughout the day. I’m very conscious of what I put in my body.”