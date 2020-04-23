‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Akbar V Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

Akbar V quickly made a name for herself on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta with her outspoken and #nofilter approach to handling her business. The self-proclaimed queen of Atlanta didn’t have a problem defending her territory while sparking rivalries with some of her costars. But still, there’s something compelling about Akbar V, perhaps her candidness, that makes her undeniable. She keeps it realer than most and recently took us on a weight loss journey that deserves praise.

Akbar V freshly underwent gastric sleeve surgery, a popular weight loss procedure that shrinks the size of the stomach and reduces your appetite resulting in the shedding of pounds. She revealed her dramatic transformation in a side-by-side photo of her body before surgery and after.

In her typical boisterous way, she captioned the photo, “I have lost so much weight….. the secret is i got the gastric sleeve just like these other bitches but they don’t tell y’all that 😂😂😂 but i also dance an walk an drink water an pray to keep this process going.”

And sis’ journey is far from over, but she is serving us these curves along the way.

And giving face.

Akbar released her single B*tch Like Me in March and she’s currently on this season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

