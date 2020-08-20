Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion Are Giving Away $1M on Twitter to Celebrate Women Empowerment

Off an high of their very successful musical collaboration, both Megan and Cardi wanted to take women empowerment to another level. Today through 8/20, women who Tweet with #WAPParty and their $Cashtag will have a chance at receiving a portion of the 1M dollars through Cash App.

To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now? drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty pic.twitter.com/OF2Y5v3UQx — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 19, 2020

According to Billboard, “‘WAP’ roars in at No. 1 on both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts, with 93 million U.S. streams and 125,000 downloads sold in the week ending Aug. 13, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also drew 11.6 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending Aug. 16.” This is a major win for both artists. “‘WAP’ is Cardi B’s third No. 1 on Streaming Songs and fourth on Digital Song Sales. Megan Thee Stallion scores her second No. 1 on each chart.”

From the lyrics of their song, to the backlash from conservatives and judgmental men, WAP is about to be a historical part of Hip Hop culture. The fact that they’re keeping the momentum going by giving away 1 million dollars, adds to their bawse level.

I am so here for this! Best believe I dropped my Cash App along with my pitch on why I’d benefit from receiving a few extra dollars. What do I have to lose? How about you? Will you enter to win this giveaway?

