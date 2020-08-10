Fan Replaces Kylie Jenner With Viola Davis In ‘Wap’ Video

After Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion broke the Internet last week with the release of their WAP music video, Black Twitter was adamant about replacing Kylie Jenner’s cameo and it looks like fans have officially found a solution in How To Get Away With Murder actress Viola Davis. To her surprise, the 54-year-old actress made her way into the WAP music video over the weekend in place of the reality star, and it’s safe to say that she was completely loving it!

In one edit, fans swapped Kylie’s face and body for Viola’s and let the actress completely take over that “controversial” solo walk like the Queen she is. In another edit, fans inserted a scene from HTGAWM where Viola’s character, Analise Keating, is seamlessly dancing in sync to the “WAP” beat in the background–with a drink in hand of course. Viola loved both edits, playfully reposting them with the captions, “Who did this?”, adding flame emojis and the hashtag #HowToGetAwayWithWAP to the tweets for extra emphasis.

As fans had fun reposting and commenting on the new “WAP” edits, the conversation caught the attention of Cardi B herself, who (as a fan of Ms. Davis) seemed starstruck at the love that Viola was showing the video. She also shared Viola’s retweets with the caption, “I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know.” We love seeing two Queens love on each other!

Although “WAP” has been met with as much praise as it has criticism, since its release it’s been the topic of social conversation, receiving over 59 million views and sparking meme after meme, including the ones Viola shared above, and we only expect the memes to keep on coming!

