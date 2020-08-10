Toni Braxton’s Skin Care Routine Involves A Vibrator

We love Toni Braxton, so when the Grammy award winning songstress and sultry soul goddess said she had skincare tips for us, we immediately clicked inside Vogue’s Beauty Secrets segment because we knew we were in for a treat. We had no idea her skin care secrets included a vibrator…but we’re not mad at it! We are all about dual purpose items *Laughs*

In the Vogue video titled, “Toni Braxton’s Guide to Faux-Lashes and Full-Face Makeup,” we get to hear her sing, see her bare faced all while she keeps us entertained with props. Though we’re sure a pore cleansing brush or jade roller would give you the similar results.

“Okay, it is a vibrator! But I call it a face tingler,” says Toni who promised she doesn’t use the vibrator for anything other than her face. Toni calls herself a “basic” makeup girl and learned how to do her own makeup working on Broadway’s Beauty & The Beast.

“I love doing my own makeup; it kind of relaxes me,” she also revealed. She starts with her eyes because the mess-up is easier she says.

“I never used to wear lashes, I thought they were completely uncomfortable, she said. “Then I learned about Brigitte Bardot and her lashes were everything.”

Toni may be able to keep up with the youngsters, not missing a beat or move in her new song Dance, she still loves her throwback makeup brand — Fashion Fair.

Speaking of the old days, Toni says the 90s was the best era for music. And we agree.

“The 90s was everything! It was fresh, it was about music, it was about big budget videos, it was about being an artist, and being as grand and big as you could be…” she remembered. “It was just the best decade to be an entertainer of all time… Everything was glamourous.”

And glamorous she will remain. Watch the tutorial, below:

