Every Item Megan Thee Stallion Used In This Revlon Makeup Tutorial Costs Under $10

As the new global ambassador for Revlon, we’ll be seeing more of Megan Thee Stallion’s makeup skills, which she has shown off before. The H-Town hottie posted her very first makeup tutorial using all Revlon products.

Rocking blue, silver and black power puffs, the WAP rapper begins the tutorial with a disclaimer, “the way I do my makeup is not the typical way I feel like a lot of y’alls favorite Youtube artists be doing they stuff.”

Meg starts the look with her foundation and brows already done, so if you want to follow, make sure you come prepared.

Using Revlon’s Colorstay Eye Shadow palate ($7.79) in “Maverick,” she begins by coating her eyes in the metallic brown shade. “You want to get it as brown as possible,” she guides while dabbing her lid. To make the look pop she taps into her palate and uses a metallic blue color from her “Player” palate. She continues to blend the colors in. “You learn as you go. Sometimes you gotta mess up, But as long as you can blend, makeup is your friend,” she jokes.

Before moving on to her cut crease, she highlights under her brow with a shimmering white shadow, which is messy and takes patience. Using concealer, she creates a defined cut crease. “This is the part where you kinda do surgery,” she explained. She covers the lid with a coating of metallic shadow and thin black line in the form of winged liner.

Meg touches up her foundation and under eye concealer with a beauty blender. She coats her lips with Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick in shades ($8.49) “Hot Chocolate” and “Untold Story.”

Watch the complete tutorial, below:

