Ciara Gives Us A Glimpse At Baby Win Harrison

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their beautiful baby boy Win Harrison Wilson, this weekend and after spending a few days in the hospital, Ci Ci came home to a mansion full of fabulous balloons decor.

Since Ci Ci as due in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic, she gave birth wearing a fashionable bedazzled black mask of course. Shortly after delivering baby Win, she shared a video from her hospital room where “Happy Birthday” rang out as a way to welcome the third Wilson into the world.

She simply caption the photo, “I Love You” Win is Ciara and Russell Wilson’s second child and Ci Ci’s third.

What a way to be welcomed home! Congrats to the Wilson family.

