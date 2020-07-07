This Black Esthetician’s Product Made Me Obsessed With Rose Water

I’ve received a handful of rose water sprays over the years and every time I’ve given them away. I didn’t really understand the appeal or purpose of the products so I passed them off to those who told me they were already “obsessed” with the newest beauty trend. And then I met Jasmine Lewis, owner of Vie Beauty, and I became one of those people.

I’ll be honest and tell you it’s the design of the bottle and the product inside that first drew me to 30 Roses, Vie Beauty’s Hydrating Rose Water. I’m a sucker for pretty packaging and the clear rose-shaped glass bottle with actual rose petals inside instantly let me know I wouldn’t just be spritzing Dasani on my face, which is how I felt with some of the other more basic rose waters on the market. The presentation made me feel like 30 Roses was a perfume for my face and I’ll admit I’ve pretty much been using it as such.

Initially, I was just spraying my face throughout the day for a hydrating pick me up (because I had a new beauty product and, like a kid, I wanted to use it right away). But when I started back microneedling, I realized the rose water was just what my skin needed as it healed from the somewhat painful skin resurfacing technique I’ve begun adding to my regimen once a week. As Vie Beauty’s website explains, rose water is essentially “A facial mist and toner used to hydrate, rejuvenate, reduce inflammation, and balance the skin.” Rose water is naturally anti-inflammatory and anti-aging and it contains anti-microbial compounds and natural antioxidants which can help prevent and even reverse skin damage. Because it can soothe skin and calm irritation, it’s a favorite among those with psoriasis and eczema.

While I push through the pain of microneedling to correct some surface texture issues along my jawline, the treatment leaves my face feeling sensitive, irritated, and noticeably red for at least a 12- to 24-hour period. The cooling sensation of 30 Roses provides instant relief from the immediate sensation of my skin being on fire and it helps reduce some of the redness as well. The peeling as a result of “wounding” the skin to accelerate cell regeneration has also left me with dry patches around my mouth as my skin heals and to keep myself from scratching my skin or over-applying oils and moisturizer, I’ve been spraying the rose water on my face multiple times throughout the day to keep my skin hydrated and reduce the tight feeling from the dryness.

My best friend is a makeup artist and she swears by rose water to hydrate and refresh skin before applying makeup. Those with dry skin may also benefit from this night and daytime regimen from Vie Beauty’s founder, who told me, “I use it between each step in my routine to prep the skin for the next step and better product penetration.”

PM

Cleanse

Rose water

Mask (1-2 times a week)

Rose water

Serum

Rose water

Moisturize

Rose water

Occlusive (locks in moisture at night)

AM

Cleanse

Rose water

Moisturize

Rose Water

SPF

However you use your rose water, I simply recommend you get some.

