Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Adds Edge Control, Gel & More!

Pandemic or not, Tracee Ellis Ross’ popular hair care line Pattern Beauty is moving forward with new products by adding something different to their lineup: styling products!

For Phase 2, which dropped on Juneteenth, the black-ish star, whose line boasts shampoos, thick conditioners, moisturizing leave-ins and oils for all the natural girls, introduced the next generation of 15 plus tools including edge control, gel, mist and more.

“It’s always been the plan to bring styling products to Pattern. Curlies, coilies, and tight textures know our hair, the types of products that work for us, and what we want. We’ve been listening, and it’s been great incorporating feedback into the development of these new products,” Ross said in a brand statement.

“I’m super proud of how the brand and our community have come together as we continue to fulfill the beauty needs of the natural hair community.”

“This will give you a helping hand as you finish off your look and slick your style,” Tracee says in a video holding a container of her coveted Edge Control ($12).

“This is what you need when you need that little extra hold…It is formulated to be good to your hair! It will give you glide, but it will also help you avoid breakage and give you that sleek hold that doesn’t flake.”

I’m definitely listening, sis.

Now, as a curly girl who lives for a wash-n-go, gel is a must for me and Ms. Ross has added one that gives medium hold and tons of moisture.

“The Curl Gel is one step up from the Leave-In conditioner, it’s the same in terms of hydration, moisture and curl activation, but a bit more hold,” she says of her creamy formula Curl Gel ($25).

I would like to see it!

Other products include the following: Wide Tooth Comb ($15), Jojoba Oil Hair Serum Self-Heating Packs ($12), and Hydrating Mist ($18) to name a few.

It’s awesome to see Tracee continue to build out and up her line.

“I’m reminded of the importance of being a Black-owned business and why Pattern has been centered around the beauty of blackness from the start,” she said in a statement.

We stan a proud, hardworking queen!

Learn more about Pattern Beauty here.

