That You?! Trans Model Munroe Bergdorf Calls Out L’Oréal’s Sudden Support For Black Lives Matter

With corporation after corporation coming out in support of Black Lives Matter and protesters fighting for racial equality, for many former employees, seeing these social media posts of unwavering support seems a tad hypocritical given how they were treated.

One of those people is trans model Munroe Bergdorf, who was fired as a spokesperson from L’Oréal after she spoke up about the 2017 Charlottesville protests against Neo-Nazis, calling out the white supremacy that left one dead and many other injured.

Now fast-forward some three years later, and the beauty brand is singing a different tune, talking about “L’Oréal Paris stands in solidarity with the Black community, and against injustice of any kind. We are making a commitment to the @naacp to support progress in the fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Not surprisingly, the British model brought all the “This You?!” energy and called out her former employer for talking out two sides of their neck in during the span of a few years.

“Excuse my language but I am SO angry. F**K YOU @lorealparis,” Munroe recently wrote on Instagram. “You dropped me from a campaign in 2017 and threw me to the wolves for speaking out about racism and white supremacy.”

She continued, “With no duty of care, without a second thought. I had to fend for myself being torn apart by the world’s press because YOU didn’t want to talk about racism. You even tried to get me to incriminate myself with pairing me up with your shady lawyers, when I had done NOTHING wrong. THAT is what you get for ‘speaking out’ when employed by @lorealparis. Racist snakes.”

WELP! Read her full post below:

Clearly, the support for her is real, with more than 85K likes on her post, while, “L’Oréal’s post, on the other hand, has been flooded with supporters sharing comments of solidarity with Munroe,” Teen Vogue noted.

Speak your truth, sis.

