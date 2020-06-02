Saweetie & PrettyLittleThing Launch Second Collab With Proceeds Going to BLM

With Glossier donating a whopping $1 million to Black organizations and Black-owned beauty brands, it was only a matter of time before fashion brands followed suit.

While popular millennial brand PrettyLittleThing has had some missteps along the way, they announced that the 100 percent of the proceeds from their second collab with rapper Saweetie will go towards Black Lives Matter.

“Like so many around the world we have been shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of George Floyd and we send our love and prayers to all of those affected. We believe that every voice has a right to be heard and we stand with everyone fighting for justice and equality,” they wrote on their Instagram page on Monday.

“Today we will be standing with @Saweetie as we launch At Home with Saweetie and in light of recent events we’ll be donating the entire proceeds from this collection to Black Lives Matter. To learn more about the valuable work they do visit: blacklivesmatter.com #blacklivesmatter.”

This newest line is serving up her signature style with crop tops, baggy boyfriend jeans, form-fitting dresses, matching sweatsuits and embroidered biking shorts, with nothing costing over $42. (So perfect of the most fragile of budgets)

Saweetie recently told Essence that working with the brand has been a “dream.”

“Working with PLT has been a dream. They are making my dreams come true,” Saweetie told the publication in an exclusive Instagram live session last week.

I’m glad that PLT got their politics together—thanks Jackie Aina—and have used this collab with Saweetie to take the baby steps they need to prove that if they want Black dollars, they need to care about Black lives.

Take a look and shop the Saweetie x PLT collection here.

