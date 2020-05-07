Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits To Medical Workers

Right on time for Nurses Week, Sephora announced that they will be creating and sending self-care packages for health care workers through their Project Care initiative.

“In an effort to provide a measure of care and comfort to those affected by COVID-19, Sephora will launch its ‘Project Care’ program, through which beauty products will be delivered to 65,000-plus frontline health care workers and those dealing with domestic violence in our communities across the U.S.,” a rep told Allure.

So what’s in the kits?

According to Allure, “each of those 500 individuals will receive a delivery of 100 kits filled with Sephora Collection skin-care products (specifically, cleansing wipes, an eye mask, a face mask, a lip balm and Super Matte Moisturizer) to distribute to their colleagues — 50,000 health care professionals in all.”

In addition, they will also deliver beauty boxes to 150 women’s shelters that have been helping victims of domestic violence, because everyone deserves a little love, beauty and humanity during these trying and dark times.

Sephora’s not done though: They also announced that for National Nurses Week, they will give away 5 $100 gift cards.

“It’s National Nurses Week, and to show our gratitude for all of the nurses who are working tirelessly, we’re giving away five $100 Sephora gift cards to RNs. Nominate a nurse who deserves a little extra love by tagging them below, and we’ll announce the winners on this thread Thursday, 5/7, and send them a DM to claim their gift card. Thanks for helping us spread the love and appreciation!”

This is one way to give back and express one’s gratitude.

