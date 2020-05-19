TRIED IT: Pottle Took My Nails From Ashy To Classy

My nails are hit, okay? If you’re an avid nail salon patron like myself, then you’ve likely ripped off your tips to tend to your weak, stubby fingers. I’m typically not about this life but under the current circumstances, I’ve been forced to address my nail care routine by myself. I prefer wearing tips. There’s something about longer nails with a bomb design that makes me feel complete. Since I can’t give myself a fill in, I figured I’d try the next best thing – a gel manicure.

Pottle is a black-owned brand that markets an easy-fill bottle of gel polish. Their system allows you to customize your polish in a variety of ways. You can add regular nail lacquer, create designs, and even make your own lip gloss. Because I’m more on the simple side, I decided to use my Pottle to do a basic gel manicure.

My Pottle set came with a bottle of gel polish, an empty bottle (in case I decided to make my own polish mix), top coat, a set of DIY applicators, nail files, buffers, crystal wands and a unicorn brush.

I started with the basics. Washed my hands, cleaned off and excess nail polish, addressed these unruly cuticles, filed and then buffed my nails. Once I completed the primary steps, I began to polish my nails with a coat of the gel polish. Because it was so thick, I decided I only needed one coat. I alternated between painting a nail and putting it under the UV light to dry. When that was done, I applied the top coat and used the UV one last time.

Call me simple, but I was impressed by the end result of my nails. Even though I didn’t add colors or designs, the cleanliness followed by the high shine of a clear coat of polish really elevated my hands. Because my nails were so weak and brittle from taking my tips off, I was able restore some strength with the thickness of the gel. Next time around, I’ll be sure to mix in some color.

You can purchase Pottle and learn more about it’s functions via their website. What do you think? Would you do your own at-home gel manicure?

