Ciara’s Son Future’s Big Chop ‘Inspired’ By Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan

While states like Georgia and Texas have reopened barbershops and hair salons in their respective states, not everyone is lurking out during the coronavirus crisis. Instead, they are leaning into their own homes for a hair cut.

The newest celeb to get a fade was Future Jr., Ciara’s adorable 5-year-old son.

“INSPIRED,” the “Goodies” singer wrote on Instagram on Thursday with a picture of him rocking the Mamba’s iconic jersey.

“I gave him that fresh-cut,” stepdad Russell Wilson shared in the comments. “He got inspired.”

Love it! Rest in power Kobe!

In a separate photo (flip through), Future is paying homage Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan.

Now, it was only just a month ago that Ciara was showing her braiding skills with little Future’s much longer hair.

“I used to want to own Hair Salons when I was younger. It’s fair to say doing hair is still one of my passions. Mommy’s Braids,” she captioned the adorable sibling portrait using the hashtag “braids.”

We just love it!

We can’t wait for baby # 3 to come.

