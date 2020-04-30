TRIED IT: Urban Hydration’s Honey Style Cream Is Perfect For Overnight Styling Routines

D'Shonda Brown is a Brooklyn-based freelance writer, content creator and public speaker. In addition to writing for HelloBeautiful, she serves as the lead writer for America Hates US, contributor for Sad Girls Club and the lead columnist for The Rap Fest. To view her work and listen to her interviews, visit linktr.ee/SignedShonda or follow her Instagram at @SignedShonda

After nearly a week of having my sister-in-law put straight backs in my hair, I grew tired of looking like Queen Latifah in Set It Off and decided it was time for a wash day. That and the Blue Magic residue on my fingers was a major indicator y tresses were oily and dirty. As I began to fluff my “braid out,” I noticed that my hair felt brittle in the back and was losing some of its elasticity, which means I was well overdue for a deep condition.

As I hopped into the shower, I applied Urban Hydration’s Honey Shampoo to my hair under luke warm water. The consistency was light and reminded me of honey-vanilla scented dish soap; slippery but enough. One pump was enough to cover my entire head in lathery goodness. After rinsing out the shampoo, I applied a few pumps of their deep conditioner to my ends and detangled my hair with a wide tooth comb.

Before drying my hair with my boyfriend’s tee shirt, I reached up to my hair to notice how soft and sweet smelling it was. It was almost as if I bathed my hair in vanilla extract – and I loved it. I grabbed the Health & Repair Leave-In Conditioner Detangling Spray before finger combing my hair and setting it for the night. After a few spritz here and there around my head, I sectioned off my hair into quads with a rattail comb to apply the style setting cream.

Since I have all the time in the world, I wanted to experiment with my hair and see how finger coils would look on my hair. As I opened the fresh container of hair product, an overwhelming aroma of honey, vanilla and argan oil filled the room – I loved it. The cream was thick enough for me to know that it was going to seal whatever I was going to use it for, but light enough for my hair not to feel heavy during application. I took my first jab at finger coils for the first time ever in life and though they weren’t perfect, there wasn’t a flyaway or frizz in sight. Let’s see how this bad boy works overnight, shall we?

The next morning, I woke up to unravel my makeshift curls from under my bonnet. As I separated each curl, I noticed that the whiteness of the cream was gone, but the thickness and moisturize was still there. When I took apart each curl, there was an illustrious shine from the roots to the tip of my hair that I hadn’t seen before in a previous product. I took a dime size Daily Moisturizer into my hands, rubbed my hands together and distributed it throughout my hair. It was light and it smelled exactly like the other products – sweet, but subtle.

After picking out my hair, I took a nail amount of almond oil and worked my way through my scalp to give it some additional TLC. I took a final look at my hair in the bathroom mirror and fell in love. During quarantine, I had been bouncing back and forth between different products and had never seen these results in shine, lightness and great smell at once. Urban Hydration, I think you’ve found yourself a new loyal customer.

