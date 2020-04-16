Ruth E. Carter’s Downloadable Coloring Art Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need Right Now

Listen: Ruth E. Carter is a force.

The Oscar-winning costume designer has used the power of fashion and her imagination to help create the colorful and stylish worlds of some of our favorite films including Black Panther (her first Oscar win), Dolemite Is My Name, and Spike Lee’s classics Do The Right Thing and Malcolm X. Not to mention, she made herstory by releasing her first collection with H&M giving us “the blackity black moment” with her late 80s, early 90s vibes ” personified.”

Now, she’s giving us some serious #BlackGirlMagic in these dark times with her new FREE downloadable #ColoringWithRuth project.

“For my birthday I’m sending out a special surprise to all the young costume designers out there. I am working with @academymuseum and we’ve launched a series called #ColoringWithRuth While you’re at home, you can download a costume design from my portfolio each week and ask me questions,” the 60-year-old wrote on Instagram on April 10, introducing her new project with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

“Let’s talk color, concept, culture, or just go wild!! I want to see all the incredible ideas you come up with!! Ok? Are you game? Let’s go!! Follow @academymuseum to download the new sketch each week! #strongertogether #andthatsthetruthruth”

WE ARE GAME RUTH!

Sistas, get your printers ready because this isn’t just for emerging costume designers, this can also be for all of us, especially our little girls who will definitely feel affirmed, seen and empowered by Carter’s drawings that are made in our own melanated image.

The first two downloadable images available include the “African Princess” and “Yorubaland.”

“This is very much an African American princess. She takes her fashion very seriously. She is wildly eccentric and loves to wear beads and fabrics that represent her tribal ancestry,” Carter wrote about the first drawing on the Academy’s website.

Adding that for Yorubaland, she is “combining the aesthetics from around the African continent from north to south. Celebration is a form of the creative spirit. Imagined with pattern and color that indicted the origin.”

Since she announced her new project, folks have channeled their inner artists.

“HAVE YOU SEEN #ColoringWithRuth LOOK AT THE FUN WE ARE HAVING!

Download a new sketch from my portfolio every week! Look for my comments! Sign with your IG name!,” Carter wrote.

So ladies what are you waiting for? Get in formation, grab your colored pencils, markers crayons, whatever, and get into all this Black beauty. Just don’t forget to share the finished project with Carter and tag her on IG.

Enjoy!

Learn more about #ColoringWithRuth and download the images at academymusuem.org.

