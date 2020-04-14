This $11.99 Milani Salt-N-Pepa Lip Kit Can Help Those Impacted By The Coronavirus Crisis

I have ALWAYS loved Milani Cosmetics since I was in high school. I don’t know if it was that the packaging that always just looked fancier than Cover Girl or that they were one of a few brands back in the day that actually had a range of colors for darker skin, but they were and still continue to be my drugstore brand jam.
So when I first heard back in February, that they were teaming up with Salt-N-Pepa for their own makeup collab, I got excited. THEN…I learned that in the wake of the coronavirus crisis that Milani Cosmetics is donating 10 percent of their sales to those impacted by COVID-19, I knew I had to help spread the word.
So yes, by supporting our iconic rappers, we are also helping those in need. That is a win-win.
One of my favorite products from the collab is their lip kits, specifically the Push It Lip Kit, because I love reds, especially on Black skin. For a very affordable $11.99, the kit comes with a highly pigmented matching lipliner and lipstick that is velvety smooth and will give you a vibrant and matte pout for up to 8 hours.
Their Shoop Lip Kit, a cute little mauve is giving me life too!
Take a look:
Let’s also get into this Very Necessary Eyeshadow and Highlighter Palette ($19.99), which is right up my alley too!
View this post on Instagram
OOOH this palette is SO very necessary 😉 Capture the mood of @saltnpepaofficial's sultry and seductive jams like "Whatta Man" and "Shoop" with the NEW #MilanixSnP Very Necessary Eyeshadow and Highlighter Palette 🎶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Available NOW at Ulta.com! #LinkInBio to shop! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Coming SOON to: @milanicosmetics .com on 2/20 @shoppersdrugmartofficial (Canada) on 2/23 @ultabeauty in-store on 3/15 @HEB on 4/1 @walgreens, @krogerco and @harmon.facevalues in May 2020 @cvspharmacy on 7/1
If you more of a cool a girl, this one may be up your alley:
View this post on Instagram
Get ready to PUSH IT with the Hot, Kool and Vicious Eyeshadow and Highlighter Palette! 🎵 The palette includes 12 intensely pigmented eyeshadow shades in warm neutrals, bold primary colors & sparkling metallics paired with one ultra-smooth highlighter ✨💄 #MilanixSNP Available NOW at Ulta.com! #LinkInBio to shop! Coming SOON to: @milanicosmetics .com on 2/20 @shoppersdrugmartofficial (Canada) on 2/23 @ultabeauty in-store on 3/15 @HEB on 4/1 @walgreens, @krogerco and @harmon.facevalues in May 2020 @cvspharmacy on 7/1
Last week, the company announced on social media their plan on responding to the crisis.
“Hi Milani Fam, we hope you are all doing okay 💗 With everything that is going on in the world, we wanted to find a way to help! We are proud to announce that we have partnered with @getgivz to donate 10% of Milanicosmetics.com sales to organizations that are helping those directly affected by the crisis 💕,” the wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Hi Milani Fam, we hope you are all doing okay 💗 With everything that is going on in the world, we wanted to find a way to help! We are proud to announce that we have partnered with @getgivz to donate 10% of Milanicosmetics.com sales to organizations that are helping those directly affected by the crisis 💕 #milani For every purchase made in April, you will receive a 10% credit to donate to one of the three charities listed below: 💖@nokidhungry 💖@mealsonwheelsamerica 💖@cdcfound
Now, remember, ANY purchase you make from Milan will go towards Givz. Learn more and shop the brand here. Oh, and there is free shipping for purchases of $30 or more!
Need more Salt-B-Pepa?
Their new Lifetime biopic is dropping soon!
We love to see it!
RELATED NEWS:
How The Coronavirus Crisis Is Affecting CBD Beauty & Wellness Sales
Makeup Guru Patrick Starrr Gives Us Tips And Tricks On How To Slay Our Makeup And Survive The Quarantine