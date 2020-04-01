How The Coronavirus Crisis Is Affecting CBD Beauty & Wellness Sales

D'Shonda Brown is a Brooklyn-based freelance writer, content creator and public speaker. In addition to writing for HelloBeautiful, she serves as the lead writer for America Hates US, contributor for Sad Girls Club and the lead columnist for The Rap Fest. To view her work and listen to her interviews, visit linktr.ee/SignedShonda or follow her Instagram at @SignedShonda

Women are coping with the coronavirus crisis and being quarantined in various ways.

Some of us will binge-watch Living Single or Girlfriends for the 30th time, some will transform their bedroom into a workspace, and some will start actually cooking the food in their refrigerators and learn some new culinary skills. However, some may take up another activity – wink, wink. That’s right, I’m talking about CBD. Not to be confused with THC or weed or reifer, but I’m talking about CBD oils, hair care products and bath bombs. Remember, In times like this, we look for ways to alleviate stress and elevate our minds and CBD helps to reduce anxiety and is a natural way to relieve stress of the daily tasks of everyday living.

“Fear is traveling significantly faster than the virus itself but CBD/cannabis has the unique opportunity to really impact lives by reducing stress & anxiety and boosting the balance of the endocannabinoid system. From taking CBD Gummies or CBD Tinctures to incorporating self-care activities like CBD bath soak can make a big impact,” Dorian Morris, founder and CEO of Undefined Beauty + Undefined Collective, told HelloBeautiful.

“Ultimately, stress impacts your immune system so once we reduce fear-induced behavior, it will help your body resist and recover more effectively. Little steps daily can help”.

Sales at dispensaries are at an all-time high, thanks to the coronavirus and according to Business Insider, because we’re forced to remain indoors during quarantine and told to “be calm,” and “take it one day at a time” during a time where we’re afraid that we will be hospitalized if we so much as breathe the wrong air. Health and wellness coach Stormy Wellington speaks on her sales experience of CBD/TLC products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the Pandemic of COVID-19, Well’s CBD has seen an increase of more than 40% in sales,” says Stormy. “While I’m excited about the sales increase, it’s important for me to educate the masses on the benefit of using CBD products to boost the immune system and to let our consumers know that with proper prevention, this too shall pass and we will all be greater in the process. I’m thankful that with my Wells CBD products, I’m remaining healthy, wealthy and strong.”

In the spirit of social distancing, a lot of dispensaries are shifting to online sales since their stores are forced to close to minimize in-person interactions, as mentioned in Hemp Industry Daily.

However, for some including CBD advocate Nadia White, sales are hurting in the hemp and CBD industry.

“Sales are down with the CBD products . I believe it’s due to the economy. Folks don’t really want to spend when employment is uncertain,” states Nadia about her own products. Coronavirus-related layoffs have sparked in the last week alone in areas including California and Philadelphia, especially if you are deemed as a “non-essential” business.

Serial entrepreneur and CBD advocate Jacquece’ Jennings agrees that her sales have been negatively impacted by the lockdown sweeping the nation. As the woman behind Georgia’s first Black-owned CBD company, Nuleaf #, located in Roswell, Georgia, she has not been taking the impact too lightly.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted my business, just like it has affected businesses across the country. It has not been easy. In fact, I’ve had to close my doors during this period to keep myself and others safe,” Jennings states, though she manages to find a silver lining in digital media efforts.

“Still, rather than accepting defeat, I’ve used this situation as an opportunity to be creative and to identify other ways for Nuleaf #1 to service and stay engaged with our customers. We have bolstered our online presence, which has allowed us to experience an increase in online sales.”

With other prominent Black woman-owned CBD product owners such as Dorian Morris’ Undefined Beauty, Whoopi Goldberg & Maya Elisabeth, and Kimberly Dillon’s Frigg Wellness, the coronavirus has had a tremendous effect on our entrepreneurs who typically rely on the daily social interactions that have been restricted to online sales.

According to Marijuana Business Daily, while medicinal marijuana has been deemed ‘essential,’ recreational use has been forced to pivot operations and digital strategies to cater to the quarantined.

Don’t worry, that’s why we have shipping and handling, right, ladies?

