Megan Thee Stallion Is An Utter Savage On The May Cover Of Marie Claire

Even in a year that brought us the coronavirus crisis, Megan Thee Stallion somehow keeps winning. From her dope March Rolling Stone cover to her song “Savage” launching one of the biggest TikTok challenges to date, sis is doing her best to stay on top.

Her next savage move? Absolutely killing the newest issue of Marie Claire.

Photographed by Micaiah Carter, the 24-year old Texas native looks absolutely stunning in this photospread:

In a beautifully written cover story by Lola Ogunnaike, Megan (born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) opened up about a range of topics including the double standard she faces as a Black female rapper in the game.

“A man can be as mediocre as he wants to be but still be praised. A man can talk about how he’s about to do all of these drugs and then come and shoot your house up. But as soon as I say something about my vagina, it’s the end of the world? What are you really mad about? You cannot be mad about me rapping about sex. That’s not what you’re mad about.”

When asked what was really behind the critiques, Megan kept it 100: “It’s something deeper. Not only am I rapping about sex, I’m rapping about you making me feel good. I’m not rapping about licking on you. No, you’re going to do what I told you to do, and I feel like sometimes that can be a little intimidating….Sometimes it’s overwhelming to some men. They can’t handle it, they get a little shook, they get a little scared. But I’m not going nowhere, so get used to it. I know that women are powerful. I know that we are out here birthing people. I know that we are out here running shit, so I can’t even be mad at you for thinking that we should be held to a high standard. We’re the ultimate beings. We are the superior beings.”

On losing her mom, Holly Thomas, last year to cancer, she reflects on how Thomas would fit into her current “Hot Girl” persona now.

“I would see her fit in writing after work and before work. I’m used to seeing that work ethic.”

While she’s currently studying degree health-care administration at Texas Southern University, she never lost sight of her music.

“I never had a plan B; I always had two plan As. I knew I wanted to go to school, but I knew I wanted to pursue music,’ she says, adding, “When you really want to do something, you’re really going to put your mind to doing it. And I really want to do both. I have to do both.”

Here she is talking about her secret talent:

LOVE TO SEE IT!

Read Megan’s cover story in its entirety here.

