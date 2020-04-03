Tracee Ellis Ross Lets Us In On Her Hair Conditioning Hack

I’m convinced Tracee Ellis Ross and the sun have an arrangement. Sis knows how to find her light. The black-ish actress stepped out onto her balcony for some air amid this self-isolation period and gifted us a video about how she’s maintaining her healthy hair and skin.

Prior to starting her virtual workout, Tracee shared how he oiled and massaged her scalp before bed last night. “I let it be a meditative experience while I watching my Netflix show,” she said. “I thought I would continue that this morning,” she continued before revealed she also deep conditioned her hair using her own PATTERN hair products.

Instead of grabbing her typical “medium” conditioner, she decided to use her “intensive” conditioner as a deep conditioner.

She even suggested starting the day with conditioning your hair and washing it out by lunch time. “Maybe as you’re around the house doing Zoom calls maybe a nice slick back with condition in your hair for a couple of hours.”

As posted on her Instagram, she used Jojoba Oil Serum (to oil the scalp), conditioner and a shower brush to work the conditioner through her strands.

In other news, Tracee is coping with the coronavirus quarantine by staying busy.

“We’re all experiencing the loss of things we take for granted,” she said. “For some people it’s big things, like health and livelihood and for others, the losses are smaller,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “I’m doing a virtual workout twice a week and then I have a more meditative, yoga workout that happens once a week,” she said. “Anything I’m doing has to be gentle and bring me joy.”

RELATED STORIES:

Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t For Upcoming ‘Black-ish’ Episode

Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Up All The Glam Lewks In ‘The High Note’ Trailer