Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

While we don’t really know Tracee Ellis Ross in real-life, despite her being our best friend in our heads, we do know that she loves her some pink.
Like really loves it…and looks absolutely amazing in it. Hence, this Thanksgiving thirst trap she posted on Wednesday:
She is giving us nothing but body goals!
But seriously, there’s something about the color pink that truly brings out her beauty even more. So, to celebrate the goddess the “black-ish” star and fashionista is, here are 10 other times she OWNED that pretty pastel hue.
1. Tracee in Christopher John RogersSource:Getty
2. Tracee in ValentinoSource:Getty
3. Tracee in Max MaraSource:Getty
4. Tracee in BronsteinSource:Getty
5. Tracee in Pyer MossSource:Getty
6. Tracee in Giambattista ValliSource:Getty
7. Tracee in Micheal KorsSource:Getty
8. Tracee in Esteban CortazarSource:Getty
9. Tracee in Delpozo
10. Tracee In Philip Lim
