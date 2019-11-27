CLOSE
tracee ellis ross
HomeHelloBuzz

Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

Posted 10 hours ago

ABC and Freeform's "Embrace Your Ish" Event

Source: Image Group LA / Getty

While we don’t really know Tracee Ellis Ross in real-life, despite her being our best friend in our heads, we do know that she loves her some pink.

Like really loves it…and looks absolutely amazing in it. Hence, this Thanksgiving thirst trap she posted on Wednesday:

 

She is giving us nothing but body goals!

But seriously, there’s something about the color pink that truly brings out her beauty even more. So, to celebrate the goddess the “black-ish” star and fashionista is, here are 10 other times she OWNED that pretty pastel hue.

1. Tracee in Christopher John Rogers

ABC and Freeform's "Embrace Your Ish" Event Source:Getty

2. Tracee in Valentino

70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Tracee in Max Mara

Women In Film 2017 Crystal + Lucy Awards Presented By Max Mara And BMW - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Tracee in Bronstein

Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Tracee in Pyer Moss

2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Tracee in Giambattista Valli

2018 InStyle Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Tracee in Micheal Kors

The Mark Hotel Celebrates the 2018 Met Gala Source:Getty

8. Tracee in Esteban Cortazar

FYC Event For ABC's "Blackish" - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Tracee in Delpozo

10. Tracee In Philip Lim

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close