Increase In Screen Time? Check Out These Beauty Products To Help You Battle Blue Light Exposure

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Director for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC. Connect with her on social or her personal website: www.welcometodaniellejames.com

Working from home is a big measure to help stop the spread COVID-19 both domestically and abroad. If you are one of the lucky individuals where remote working is an option for you, then it has undoubtedly increased your screen time. In person meetings are now digital and let’s be honest: many are coping with our newfound reality by turning to social media (anyone else on TikTok?). Nevertheless, with a rise of looking on our phones and computers, there is another threat: blue light.

Studies show that blue light from computer screens, phones, and other digital devices can lead to eyestrain and over time—retina damage. Long term blue light exposure can also cause skin damage, inflammation, and advanced aging. Yikes!

However, you can fight back! We rounded up ways to protect your eyes and skin against blue light damage. Keep reading to discover.

LENSABL

Lensabl is a eyewear company that makes buying frames more affordable without compromising style. They save you an average of 70% compared to optician prices by cutting out the middlemen. You can look chic and stylish AND save your eyes. Every pair of Lensabl frames include Premium Blue-Light Protection built into their lenses (which start at $97.00). This protection blocks out approximately 80% of high energy visible (HEV) rays. So while you are working harder, your eyes don’t have to. Ever feel eye strain, get a headache from being at the computer too long, a hard time sleeping, or blurry vision? You might be experiencing symptoms of blue light. Check out Lensabl, which has a variety of lenses that will protect you from blue light and have you looking chic on your next Zoom call.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful: