UPDATED: Ulta Joins Sephora In Temporarily Closing All U.S. Stores Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

UPDATED: A day after Sephora announced their North American retail stores will be closing from now until April 3 because of the coronavirus, Ulta has followed suit.

On March 17, the company announced that starting on Thursday, March 19, they will be closing their doors until March 31.

“Because of this, we will be taking an important next step to temporarily close our Ulta Beauty stores across the U.S. as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 until at least Tuesday, March 31. Additionally, buy online pickup in store will not be available during this time. If you’re shopping remotely, you can continue to visit us on our Ulta Beauty app or at Ulta.com. We’re now offering free shipping for any purchase of $15 or more,” the company’s CEO, Mary Dillon wrote on their blog.

You can still order online with free shipping over purchases of $15.

Most importantly, their employees will be taken care of.

“We also understand the impact this will have on our associates, who are at the heart of our company. To care for them during this unprecedented time, we will continue to pay our store and salon associates, as well as provide benefits for those who are currently enrolled,” Dillon added.

(Orginal Article: March 17): As beauty brands and stores are in full COVID-19 mode, Sephora has made an official decision to temporarily close down its North American stores.

According to a company statement, all of its U.S. and Canadian stores will shut down at 5 P.M. (EST) on March 17 until April 3. In addition, the company’s corporate staff will be working from home.

READ ALSO: How To Use Sephora Samples To Your Beauty Advantage

“We have always taken our responsibility to protect the well-being of our people and community seriously. It was with that responsibility in mind that we made this decision,” said the company’s CEO Jean-André Rougeot.

“We also recognize that we are in a position to support the collective fight against COVID-19,” she continued, adding, “Following guidance from public health authorities, we understand that practicing social distancing and reducing dense public gatherings as much as possible is critically important at this time. This is truly a global effort that requires all of our participation.”

Most importantly, their employees are still being paid!

“All store employees will continue to receive their base pay for scheduled shifts for the duration of this closure. In addition, health and wellness benefits for employees who are currently enrolled will continue. And all distribution center employees will receive the same considerations should we experience any unplanned disruptions in one of our centers.”

Now that is how you take care of your workers!

In the meantime, folks aren’t mad about this shutdown:

sephora just closed their stores so now we gonna be stuck at home AND ugly we love to see it pic.twitter.com/K8HQKxMwdB — Scotty⁷ 🌵 (@bangtanscotty) March 17, 2020

Sephora is closing its stores until April 3rd, paying all employees for their scheduled shifts during that time and providing free shipping to all customers…Now I don’t feel even slightly guilty for giving them 95% of my disposable income because this is how you do business 👏🏻 — TalkThirtyToMe™ (@TalkThirty) March 17, 2020

Sephora employees are still being paid AMEN. At least somebody cares about their employees financial wellbeing pic.twitter.com/FilwDqmPaS — STEM + SKIN ™ (@_Starsabreep) March 17, 2020

Now self-quarantine or not, if you really need that Fenty Full Frontal Mascara, Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Foundation or your favorite Korean skincare sheet mask, you won’t have to go without. Sephora is offering free shipping from now until April 3 when you order online.

Read Sephora’s statement in its entirety here.

LEARN MORE about the coronavirus epidemic, how to protect yourself, symptoms and more at cdc.gov.

RELATED NEWS:

Beyoncé As Lysol Disinfectant Sprays Is The Best ‘Rona Thread On Twitter Right Now!

Bundles Bind: Is Coronavirus Causing A Weave Import Shortage From China?

5 Beauty Things To Do At Home If You’re Self-Quarantined