10 Skincare Brands Created By Black Women For Black Women

Our melanin is magic, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t require maintenance. And who knows our skin better than ourselves? Black women have been creating homegrown skin care and hair care products for other Black women since the dawn of the beauty market.

We ain’t new to this, we true to this!

It’s important we take care of our skin from our face to our feet. Your skin care regimen should cover your entire body. That means along with your routine, should be your go-to melanin approved products.

Check out these 10 skin care lines that will keep your skin rich, moist and feeling the absolute best.

Pholk Beauty

Inspired by the African Diaspora, Pholk Beauty is “soul food for the skin.” As a former African Diaspora historian, world traveler and vegan skincare expert, Niambi has created essential products drawn from her experiences around the world and back as demonstrated in her skin nectars, face mists and teatox masks. Her moringa oil is even provided by a supplier in Senegal. Talk about authenticity!

Black Girl Sunscreen

Yes, melanin is an auto-response from the body to fight off skin damage from sun exposure, but let’s not get it twisted. Black girls get sunburn too, so this is the perfect product for stepping into the summer heat. Shontay Lundy, the founder of Black Girl Sunscreen, has created the perfect product for melanated queens to avoid the annoying leftover white residue cast from other brands while using all natural ingredients. Black Girl Sunscreen’s moisturizing sunscreen lotion infused with jojoba and avocado will help protect you from UV rays and rejuvenate your skin.

Foxie Bomb Cosmetics

When she’s not creating dope music with Bleed The Pigs or Pulsatile Tinnitus, punk rocker Kayla Phillips is serving us investor and owner realness as the brains behind Foxie Bombs Cosmetics. An essential vegan and cruelty-free brand to add to your daily routine, these psychedelic bath bombs and handcrafted body washes, acid serums and gel masks are such to put any skin at ease. While most products are either out of or low stock, don’t be discouraged. All remaining items are on sale and there will be a new launch coming soon!

SkinBUTTR

You may recognize this beautiful socialite and model from America’s Next Top Model, but Tatiana Price is a beauty entrepreneur on the rise. SkinBUTTR has a wide range of exfoliating scrubs and whipped natural shea body butters while educating its audience about the importance of confidence, maintaining healthy skin and minimizing your daily skin care routine. From ginger lemon to cocoa vanilla, Price’s products will leave your cell renewal levels boosted, hyperpigmentation brightened and skin glowing and glistening.

Golde

This is the story of a young Black woman who wanted to go to medical school and soon realized the lack of diversity, inclusion and equity in the healthcare industry. Thus, Trinity Wofford switched lanes and drove onto becoming a holistic wellness and beauty brand known as Golde. Trinity has created an all-inclusive line of diverse products with natural ingredients such as single-origin tumeric and superherbs in her face masks and tonics.

LUV SCRUB

Have you been dying to know the motherland’s secret to skin as smooth and silky as a baby’s butt? I’ll give you a hint: it’s not body scrubs, wash clothes, loofah or any type of oil from your local apothecary. Nope, it’s a cloth – but, it’s not just any cloth. It’s LUV SCRUB’s Mesh Body Exfoliator perfect for enhancing your showering experience. Hailing from Ghana, CEO and founder of LUV SCRUB Caroline Owusu-Ansah encourages you to #scrubyourselfsexy as she properly educates the world about Afrocentric beauty and the benefits of African beauty products.

Jade & Fox Co.

Do you wish to avoid irritation to your sensitive skin? Well, entrepreneur Ashley Johnson has just the product for you from her handmade skincare brand, Jade & Fox Co.. Based in the home of Tyler Perry Studios and Bronner Bros. Hair Show, the Atlanta-based budding empire has a growing popularity base amongst the Black community with honey straight from the stingers of Georgia bees. The sweet smells of sunflower oil, rose petals and mango butter are all infused into her oils, shimmering body souffles, and fragrances. Have you put anything in your cart yet?

Base Butter

With the garnered success in a little under five years, you would believe that Base Butter has been around for decades. Nicolette Graves and She’Neil Johnson are responsible for the top rated Aloe vera gel based moisturizer for PH balanced and hydrated skin through a platform created specifically to make skincare routines easier for Black women. Though they’ve received feedback for not being inclusive for all customers, these two boss babes felt the importance of catering to their 98% of customers who look just like them. From one queen to two more, we are truly grateful for seeing us.

Plant Apothecary

Husband and wife duo Bjarke Ballisager Nielsen and Holly McWhorter gave birth to Plant Apothecary after countless occasions where they couldn’t find the right products for their sensitive skin. This plant-based skincare brand is “certified, eco-friendly self-care,” and is perfect for anyone who has acne, blemishes, or sensitive skin of any skin tone or shade. If you’re looking for a good vegan, cruelty-free grooming or beauty product that’s good for the earth, this brand is right up your alley.

Melanin Gold Beauty

Whipped shea butter by Melanin Gold Beauty is the skin care product you didn’t know you needed. Not only is she butter known to help heal eczema, scars, stretch marks and more, it is extremely moisturizing. Melanin Gold’s divine butter stands out among the rest because of its silky texture, easy to spread consistency and moisturizing power. It has a light but fresh and sweet scent that leaves you smelling good and feeling smooth.

