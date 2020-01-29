GET THE LOOK: Dreezy’s Barely There Dewy Grammys Makeup

Keyaira Boone is a freelance writer, lover of sarcasm, and new book smell enthusiast. In 2016 she founded the New Jersey based lifestyle site TheCLetter.com to highlight all things culture, civics, and chic in the Garden State.

Dreezy traded in her catsuits and Chanel slides for a gorgeous hi-low gown at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The artist hit the carpet in a black number that screamed vintage Hollywood glamour. Her dress’ vintage silhouette deserved our full attention but we couldn’t keep our eyes off of her beautiful and flawless brown skin. The perfectly subtle beauty choices made by makeup artist Chris Mychael had a huge impact.

Want to slay as effortlessly as Big Dreez? Find out how you can get the look for at every budget below.

Splurge

Face: Start out with the best base to recreate her glow. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, 1 oz. ($64.00, Macys.com) is not only long-lasting it gives a true match in every shade.

Eyes: Rim your eyes with this specially formulated hue from Tom Ford ($58.00, Macys.com). This shade of Ford’s Eye Defining Pen is designed to be the darkest black possible it pops just as dramatically against every skin tone.

Stop by your local lash technician to get the same luxe look. We love Samantha Smikle in Brooklyn. Whoever you choose, check the reviews thoroughly and pay attention to the cleanliness of their studio and instruments.

Lips: Pair up a nude matte duo from black-owned Mented cosmetics in your ($26.00, mentedcosmetics.com,), which comes with their iconic shade lipstick and a matching liner. Top it off with Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($19.00, fentybeauty.com) to finish the look off.

Spend

Face: Fenty reigns supreme in terms of game-changing formulas and their Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is no exception ($35.00, fentybeauty.com). The Waterproof Eyeliner from the Estee Lauder Double Wear collection comes with a smudge tip that allows a precise application ($27.00, esteelauder.com).

Eyes: Invest in quality magnetic lashes from Moxie ($35.00, moxielash.com) to save on a lash technician.

Lips: Glossier’s Generation G lipstick ($18.00, glossier.com) is completely buildable with a supple sheer finish. Layer it underneath a shade of Danessa Myricks ColorFix ($18.00, danessamyricksbeauty.com), a long-lasting hybrid cream color that can be used on lips, eyes or face. Just don’t overdo it. This look is a more natural night-time glow and less VSCO girl blog shoot.

Save

Face: Fake it until you make it with NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow! Naturally Radiant Foundation ($10.00, ulta.com).

Eyes: Lotus lashes offer a lightweight lash option called No. FX22 that works great with any level of glue, professional or otherwise ($10.00, lotuslashes.com). Maybelline Eyestudio Master Precise Skinny Gel Pencil ($8.99,ulta.com) is highly pigmented and flexible. Fix any slip-ups with a dual-tipped cotton swab ($1.99,ulta.com).

Lips: Add a lippie stix from ColourPop ($5.25, colourpop.com) beneath newly black-owned Black Opal’s Sheer Metallics for Eyes, Lips, Face, and Body ($15.00, blackopalbeauty.com).

OK BEAUTIES, now get to it!

