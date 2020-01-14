Who’da Thunk It?! To Get That Glow, Omarion Swears By Rose Water

Wanna know the secret behind Omarion’s glow?
If so, just know it’s not his true Scorpio pettiness or him burning sage to cast the evil energy away. According to the former B2K singer, it’s all about staying hydrated and keeping his skin supple with one affordable product: Rose water.
In a recent interview with Essence, the 35-year-old shared his secret, saying, “We’re drinking our water. We got the rosewater spray for the drip. So the skin is nice. ”
That it is…and not a bump or imperfection in sight…talk about touchable skin.
But is all this love merely the latest skin fad or is rose water the real thing?
First, rosewater it more than just a flower you give or get on Valentine’s Day. It’s has been a staple in Middle Eastern beauty practices for centuries and studies like this one boast its anti-inflammatory and hydrating effects thanks to its petals potent antioxidants.
“It is anti-inflammatory and calming for sensitive skin, which is great for people who have redness, rosacea, or eczema,” says Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist and founder of PFRANKMD & Skin Salon told Women’s Health last year.
Franks suggests using products that have Damask rose and Rose De Mai because they have the highest potency, which can lead the best results.
Dermatologist Hadley King, MD also told Women’s Health that rosewater is also good for plumping up aging skin too.
“Rose water also acts as an inhibitor against elastase and collagenase, meaning that it can have anti-aging effects. And rose water has been shown to be highly effective in hydrating the outermost layers of our skin.”
In addition, according to Healthline, rosewater can also even relieve anxiety, reduce respiratory congestion and work as an aphrodisiac!
Ready to jump on this rose water bandwagon? Thankfully, you don’t need to spend all your coins on actual roses to get all these benefits. Over the past couple of years, rose water and rose-infused products have become so popular that you can find it a range of affordable products that fit everyone’s budgets.
From sheet masks to sprays to toners, here are our favorite picks:
DRUGSTORE: Garnier SkinActive Rose Water 24H Moisture Gel ($14.99); SkinActive Water Rose 24H Moisture Cream ($14.99)
View this post on Instagram
New year, new skin! Step up your skincare routine in 2020 with our Water Rose Moisturizers💧Made with rose water + hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate skin. 1️⃣Water Rose Moisture Cream: for normal to dry skin 2️⃣Water Rose Moisture Gel: for normal to combo skin – #skincare #new #rosewater #roses #micellarwater #beauty #makeup #skincaregoals #healthyskin #breakingnews #newproduct #waterrose
VEGAN: Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater ($10)
View this post on Instagram
Since 1969, Heritage Store has been a staple in the natural beauty world, offering a wide variety of simple, clean products, including our cult classic Rosewater. It seems like the uses for this multi-tasking product are endless and every day we learn about a new way our fans are using it to enhance their self-care and embrace a mindful ritual. What’s your favorite way to stop and smell the Rosewater? . . . . #heritagestore #heritagestorenaturals #crueltyfree #crueltyfreebeauty #noanimaltesting #nontoxicbeauty #beauty #skincare #selfcare #cleanbeauty #greenbeauty #skincareproducts #selfcareproducts #beautyritual #selfcareritual #naturalskincareroutine #rose #rosewater #rosewaterspray #skinhydration #rosewatertoner#wholefoods #wholefoodsmarket #target #targetbeauty #targetstyle #urbanoutfitters #uobeauty #ulta #ultabeauty
SPLURGE: Fresh Beauty Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner ($45)
POPULAR ON AMAZON: Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula ($8)
View this post on Instagram
Thayers Rose Petal products are our most popular for a reason! They are extra gentle, smell amazing, and will leave your skin glowing. If you haven’t discovered the magic of our rose water ingredient yet, what are you waiting for?!🌹 . . . #thayers #since1847 #rosepetal #facialtoner #deodorant #toningtowelettes #trialsize #facialmist #bodybars #rose #thayerstoner #rosewater #nontoxic #certifiedorganic #witchhazel #aloevera #crueltyfree #gentle #skincare #cleanskin #clearskin #beauty #cleanbeauty #beautyproducts #natural #nautralbeauty #naturalingredients #mua #madeinamerica #trusttheredcap
BEST SPRAY: Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hisbiscus Hydrating Face Mist ($16-$32)
View this post on Instagram
The NEW and improved Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist is available in store and online today at @sephora 🌹👏💦 What’s new? 🌹 A super-fine spray to create a gentle cloud of 100% natural hydration. 🌹 Vegan Hyaluronic Acid has been added to the formula for increased hydration. 🌹 The addition of a new super soothing and hydrating food grade Organic Rose Hydrosol. 🌹 Still contains malic-acid rich Hibiscus Extract to gently exfoliate and help increase absorption of ingredients for maximum hydration. #rosehibiscus #beyondcleanbeauty #herbivorebotanicals
BEAUTIES: Are rose water products in your skincare regimen?
