Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates

After announcing their reunion just a week ago, B2K have released the tour dates for the upcoming Millenium Tour.
The trek kicks off at Pittsburg’s Peterson’s Event Center on March 8th, followed by the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Initial dates appear to last into the end of April when the tour wraps-up in Louisville Kentucky.
Fans swarmed the event coordinator G Squared Events’ Instagram page demanding more tour dates in other cities. According to whoever is handing the event page, more dates are still being released.
Pre-sale for the earliest dates go on sale January 4th for select venues.
Check out the tour dates, below:
View this post on Instagram
JUST ANNOUNCED- #TheMillenniumTour 2019 Tour Schedule! Presales start 1/4 for select cities. ⠀ ⠀ This is a Limited Engagement Tour. Tickets will sell fast. ⠀ ⠀ Don’t miss the chance to see them all live in concert! @omarion @boogie_p @airfizzo @razb_b2k @marioworldwide @prettyricky @curlyheadedblackboy @bobbyvshow @yingyangtwins and @chingy. ⠀ ⠀ Get more info at #GSquaredEvents.com or @gsquaredevents⠀ ⠀ #TheMillenniumTour2019 #b2k #Omarion #Boog #Fizz #RazB #mario #prettyricky #lloyd #bobbyv #yingyangtwins #chingy
1. Seventeen Magazine’s New Star Showcase Presented By Entertainment TonightSource:Getty
Dream, B2k during Seventeen Magazine’s New Star Showcase Presented By Entertainment Tonight at Roseland Ballroom in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,b2k,ballroom,roseland ballroom,magazine – publication
2. The 3rd Annual BET Awards – Press RoomSource:Getty
B2K during The 3rd Annual BET Awards – Press Room at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage for BET Entertainment) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,hollywood – california,award,annual event,black entertainment television,bet awards,press room,b2k,the dolby theatre
3. Super Bowl XXXVII – MTV’s Super Bowl XXXVII Tailgate SpectacularSource:Getty
Solange Knowles and B2K during Super Bowl XXXVII – MTV’s Super Bowl XXXVII Tailgate Spectacular at MTV Studios- Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,television show,awe,sport,international landmark,american football – sport,times square – manhattan,mtv,b2k,super bowl,solange knowles,tailgate party
4. B2K Photo ShootSource:Getty
B2K (Photo by Lynn McAfee/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,california,three quarter length,b2k,north hollywood
5. B2K Photo ShootSource:Getty
B2K (Photo by Lynn McAfee/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,california,three quarter length,b2k,north hollywood
6. Magic Johnson Foundation’s 4th Annual Children’s Mardi GrasSource:Getty
B2K (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) horizontal,usa,looking at camera,sport,california,city of los angeles,three quarter length,b2k,magic johnson foundation
7. Nickelodeon’s 15th Annual Kids Choice Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
B2K during Nickelodeon’s 15th Annual Kids Choice Awards – Arrivals at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,nickelodeon,california,award,annual event,three quarter length,choice,santa monica,b2k,barker hangar,nickelodeon kids’ choice awards
8. Nickelodeon’s 16th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards 2003 – ArrivalsSource:Getty
B2K during Nickelodeon’s 16th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards 2003 – Arrivals at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,nickelodeon,california,award,annual event,choice,santa monica,b2k,barker hangar,nickelodeon kids’ choice awards
9. 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – Backstage and AudienceSource:Getty
B2K during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – Backstage and Audience at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,award,audience,radio city music hall,mtv video music awards,b2k
10. 2001 Billboard Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
B2K during 2001 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,nevada,las vegas,mgm grand las vegas,b2k,billboard music awards
11. Dream Debut Record PartySource:Getty
B2K during Dream Debut Record Party at Metronone in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,beginnings,b2k
12. 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
B2K and Paula Abdul during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,arrival,females,radio city music hall,mtv video music awards,b2k,paula abdul
13. Seventeen Magazine’s New Star ShowcaseSource:Getty
B2K during Seventeen Magazine’s New Star Showcase at Roseland Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,b2k,ballroom,roseland ballroom,magazine – publication
14. 2001 Billboard Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
B2K at the Billboard Music Awards Arrivals. during 2001 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,mgm grand las vegas,b2k,billboard music awards
15. 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
B2K (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,looking at camera,three quarter length,b2k