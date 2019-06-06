CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

Every Time A Dark Skin Man Smiles An Angel Gets His Wings

Posted June 5, 2019

Black men are so fine, when they smile a rainbow followed by a pot of gold spurts from their mouths and lands on your lap. We can stare at them all day, even if that means spending hours scrolling through this gallery. But go ahead, you deserve it. Here’s 20 photos of dark skin men showing off their toothy grins.

1. Trevante Rhodes

"Bird Box" Press Conference Source:Getty

2. Idris Elba

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Kofi Siriboe

2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Morris Chestnut

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16 Source:Getty

5. Shannon Sharpe

8th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Lance Gross

BET And Toyota Presents The Premiere Screening Of "The Bobby Brown Story" Source:Getty

7. Mahershala Ali

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

8. Y’lan Noel

2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2 Source:Getty

9. Tyson Beckford

2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York - After Party Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Daniel Kaluuya

2018 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by Jaguar Land Rover and American Airlines - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Sterling K. Brown

2019 Film independent Spirit Awards Source:Getty

12. Reggie Bush

BODY At The ESPYS Pre-Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Denzel Washington

Celebrities Attend the Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets game Source:Getty

14. Dwight Howard

World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Tyrese

Annapurna Pictures, Gary Sanchez Productions And Plan B Entertainment's World Premiere Of "Vice" - Red Carpet Source:Getty

16. John David Washington

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Wesley Snipes

Bertelsmann Summer Party In Berlin Source:Getty

18. D.B. Woodside

Lisa Edelstein and D.B. Woodside Visit Hollywood Today Live Source:Getty

19. Lakeith Stanfield

Common's 5th Annual Toast to the Arts Source:Getty

20. Omar Epps

Celebrities Visit Build - July 26, 2018 Source:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close