Every Time A Dark Skin Man Smiles An Angel Gets His Wings

Black men are so fine, when they smile a rainbow followed by a pot of gold spurts from their mouths and lands on your lap. We can stare at them all day, even if that means spending hours scrolling through this gallery. But go ahead, you deserve it. Here’s 20 photos of dark skin men showing off their toothy grins.
1. Trevante RhodesSource:Getty
2. Idris ElbaSource:Getty
3. Kofi SiriboeSource:Getty
4. Morris ChestnutSource:Getty
5. Shannon SharpeSource:Getty
6. Lance GrossSource:Getty
7. Mahershala AliSource:Getty
8. Y’lan NoelSource:Getty
9. Tyson BeckfordSource:Getty
10. Daniel KaluuyaSource:Getty
11. Sterling K. BrownSource:Getty
12. Reggie BushSource:Getty
13. Denzel WashingtonSource:Getty
14. Dwight HowardSource:Getty
15. TyreseSource:Getty
16. John David WashingtonSource:Getty
17. Wesley SnipesSource:Getty
18. D.B. WoodsideSource:Getty
19. Lakeith StanfieldSource:Getty
20. Omar EppsSource:Getty
