HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling Monica’s Monochromatic Pink Lewk? [POLL]

Singer Monica may have recently broken up with her beau, so we are getting all the fashion and style every time this beauty steps out. It was no exception for fight night in Atlanta where stars congregated for the 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships. Everyone wanted to see the Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa fight and used the event as an opportunity to turn the ring into a runway.

While stars came decked out in Fendi or all white looks, it was Monica that had our heads turning. The beauty rocked an all pink look! She rocked a $2,000.00 pink Balenciaga full length puffer coat over a $250.00 Helmut Lang sheer top and pink pants. She paired the look with $859.00 sparkly Amina Muaddi boots.

She committed to being monochromatic in pink by pairing with pink sunglasses, a pink lipstick, and a pink bob. We are feeling it!

She was styled by @TheRealNoIGJeremy, who is also a designer and has styled Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker for the same event. He was busy! This isn’t the first time Jeremy has worked with Monica, he also styled her in this all white look.

While some people were feeling the look, others thought Monica was too over the top. Personally, fashion is meant to make a statement and I like to see those in the spotlight taking fashion risks. Atlanta is all about being extra and Monica came and delivered.

Nevertheless, beauties, we want to know what YOU think. Are you feeling Monica’s all pink look? Take our poll below and let your voice be heard.

