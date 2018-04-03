GET THE LOOK: Monica Brown’s Designer Swimsuit Will Have You Looking Haute On The Beach

Monica Brown took to Instagram to post some sexy photos of her on the beach.
My first time ever in life weighing 140 pounds.. None of my clothes fit.. So I FaceTimed my husband to tell him I GOT to get in the gym ASAP… Before I got out a word he said “Damn you look good in your bathing suit” and I was back to Miss Thang LOL… When they love you they lift you ……. 🖤 Thank you Baby…
The mom of 3 was open and honest about not feeling comfortable with her current weight and the positive impact from the support of her husband.
She wore a $995.00 one piece, black, Balmain bodysuit as a swimsuit. You can get the look at Nordstrom by clicking, here.
While she looks beautiful, this swimsuit is basic AF. I’m all about designer fashion, but not into wearing something for the sake of a label. If you remove the logo, it just looks like a cheap one piece that won’t last more than 2-3 vacations.
Want a new black swimsuit with good quality that also happens to be Black-owned?
When earth calls her, she reveals that she is the mother of all fathers who they call upon. #ladaskamechelle #swimwear #beach #travel #barbados #ibiza #wanderlust #shamayim #greatneck #hamptons #fashionbombdaily #bermuda #miami #fashionphotography #film #fashion #streetstyle #fashionblog #fashionpr #modelsofcolor #blavity #fashionista #nyc #photography #womenwhowork #fitlife #model #swimweardesigner #blackswimweardesigner #fashionista
Check out Ladaska Mechelle, who currently has 3 black one pieces available from $129.99 to $239.99.
Everyone say hi to Zack the zebra 🦓 isn’t he just so adorable?! Zack is the sweetest Zebra we know 🤷🏾♀️ fun fact about zebras: did you know that a zebra's stripes act like an equine fingerprint – each individual’s pattern is unique. Awesome right?! What’s even more awesome is Kattya wearing Blake swimsuit ( from Bfyne.com ofcourse) next to this black and white, uniquely printed animal 🦓 . 👆🏾I’ll take the zebra with Blake swimsuit please 🙌🏾 . . No animals were harmed in the making of this amazing photograph. We love zebras ❤️❤️❤️ . . . #zebras #zebraprint #bikini #bfyne #bfyneswim #beachbabe #morocco #dunes #desertlife #marrakech #nature
BFyne, created by a Nigerian designer, has beautifully printed swimsuits. However, they also have an all black one piece, similar to the Balmain, that has the logo “BFyne” on it and only costs $69.99.
While Balmain is in fashion, Black-owned, to me, is way more stylish.
See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch
