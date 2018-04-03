Home > SoBeautiful

GET THE LOOK: Monica Brown’s Designer Swimsuit Will Have You Looking Haute On The Beach

Danielle James

Monica Brown took to Instagram to post some sexy photos of her on the beach.

The mom of 3 was open and honest about not feeling comfortable with her current weight and the positive impact from the support of her husband.

She wore a $995.00 one piece, black, Balmain bodysuit as a swimsuit. You can get the look at Nordstrom by clicking, here.

While she looks beautiful, this swimsuit is basic AF. I’m all about designer fashion, but not into wearing something for the sake of a label. If you remove the logo, it just looks like a cheap one piece that won’t last more than 2-3 vacations.

Want a new black swimsuit with good quality that also happens to be Black-owned?

Check out Ladaska Mechelle, who currently has 3 black one pieces available from $129.99 to $239.99.

BFyne, created by a Nigerian designer, has beautifully printed swimsuits. However, they also have an all black one piece, similar to the Balmain, that has the logo “BFyne” on it and only costs $69.99.

While Balmain is in fashion, Black-owned, to me, is way more stylish.

Show off your favorite swimsuit finds and tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see!

