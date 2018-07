HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You REDy For Monica Brown’s New Hair Color? [POLL]

Monica Brown has been serving designer looks on the ‘Gram and switching up her style. Celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck switched up Monica’s blonde hair to a fire engine red.

The fire engine red hair is really making a style statement for the songstress!

The red lob gives Monica a bold look.

She debuted the look for her Houston show, posting a photo wearing a $995.00 Balenciaga striped button down and $1,490.00 Fendi red thigh high boots. Okurr!

Beauties, we have to know: are you feeling Monica Brown’s new hairstyle? Take our poll below.

