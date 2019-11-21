Does The Amount Of Sexual Partners A Woman Has A.K.A ‘Body Count’ Still Matter?

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Megan The Stallion found herself defending her sexual reputation against social media shamers who labeled her a “hoe” because of her rumored relationship with Trey Songz. Stallion has built her career on her strong sexual prowess, likable personality, braggadocious lyrics and God-given talent. The girl can rap. And she’s a college student. But like many women, she is being judged and work seemingly discredited because of her (alleged) sexual history.

In her own defense, she retweeted one of her followers, whose tweet sparked a debate about if “body count” even still matters.

Let's play the stop trying to add men to @theestallion body count challenge. PS: If you pre-order the shes not beefing with anybody edition itll come with free happiness and a jealous free social life. pic.twitter.com/PwysqPgWt1 — ♉ 🧚🏽‍♂️ (@randyesque) November 21, 2019

Let’s play the body counts don’t exist challenge — heebiejinkies (@MadeInHawaii___) November 21, 2019

it's actually super troubling to me that so many people are quick to call her these derogatory names but never have the same energy for these dumbass men. The misogyny and deep disdain for black women is so apparent it makes me sick to my stomach.. — Jessann (@JessannReece) November 21, 2019

Much of the archaic “body count” narrative stems from the overwhelming value placed on a woman’s virginity. Women are expected to have a low amount of sexual partners to appeal to patriarchal standards upheld by religion and generations of double standards. Double standards between men and women are engrained in our societal makeup and adhering to them has become imperative to protecting the male ego.

“Body count always matters,” says Aqua, 42. “Most dudes have fears that if word gets around, it’ll be embarrassing an emasculating. You don’t want to be seen as a herb.”

“It also depends on the amount of people in a certain time frame,” another opinionated fellow, 27, adds.

With the rise of women unabashedly embracing their sexuality, “body count” has become less of a deal breaker for men deciding who they can date and fall in love with. However, the majority seems to still point to age and maturity as a factor in how men determine how a woman is labeled.

“I think it still does depending on who you ask,” a 45-year-old man explains. “For me personally, it works both ways. If it factors against her it should factor against me.”

While men are given grace to explore, “sew their wild oats” and spread their seed because of their “promiscuous nature” until they eventually want to settle down, a woman’s sexual history becomes a scarlet letter.

With positive feminist movements like Amber Rose’s “Slut Walk,” the rise of the “hot girl” and artist’s who promote body positivity like Lizzo, old stereotypes are diminishing.

So we pose the question to you, does “body count” still matter?

