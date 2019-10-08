Lil’ Kim Sports Rose Gold Hair And We Love It

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Director for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Lil’ Kim continues to prove that she’s the Queen B, serving us fashion and beauty looks that become imprinted in our mind and in fashion and beauty history. She showed up at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards and didn’t disappoint. The 45-year-old, Brooklyn born rapper gave us a metallic pink look that was stunning!

She wore a metallic biased cut dress created by Dapper Dan x Gucci. She paired it with a Gucci belt and cream platform shoes.

Her makeup was stunning with a muted pink eye and perfect pinky nude lip. Her skin looked flawless and I love her blush cheeks!

The best part of the look was her finger wave, rose gold hair. It looked absolutely perfect! She wore the hair long and sweeped to the side.

For her on stage appearance she added crystals to the side of her eyes. The additional bling is bomb!

She posted a photo with rapper Da Baby, who was also wearing a Dapper Dan x Gucci ‘fit and captioned, “We Gucci!!!” The double entendre was so cute. Could a dual song be coming?

We want to know what you think about this hairstyle? Are you feeling it? Tell us in the comment section.

