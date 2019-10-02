HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Rihanna Steps Out At Paris Fashion Week Sporting A New Hairstyle [POLL]

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Director for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Rihanna stepped out at Paris Fashion Week sporting a new hairstyle. The music, beauty, and fashion mogul is such a style chameleon! This time she’s serving a chic bangs with long black hair.

While everyone is busy whispering about the possibilities of her being pregnant (we say, stay out of her womb!) she is consistently giving us hairstyles that we want to implement for Fall.

Last week, she announced her Paris Fenty Pop-up at Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées and did so while wearing an all Fenty look and sporting long hair with a middle part. Sexy!

The pop-up goes until October 12th, but we got a Rihanna sighting in Paris immediately! She sported what looks like a deep denim outfit, a Balenciaga fanny pack, a chain choker, and a beautiful red lip! The buttons on that jacket are bomb and the open zipper at the ankles. We’re loving this lewk!

However, we want to know: are you loving her bangs? Take our poll below and let us know if this hairstyle is HAUTE or NAUGHT! Would you rock this hairstyle? Talk to us in the comment section – we want to hear from you!

