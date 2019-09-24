Beauty Talk: Jhene Aiko Loves Blotting Papers For Daytime Makeup

23, first year graduate student at Hofstra University in Long Island,NY. My goals and dreams are to become a magazine editor and ultimately take over the world.Happy reading :)

If there is one celeb we can swap skincare routines with, Jhene Aiko would definitely top the list! Let’s be honest, her skin is the true epitome of beauty goals! While we know that makeup is a huge part of her lifestyle, but we can’t help but notice that her skin is always picture-perfect. So, it’s no surprise that she scored the gig as the global face of Kat Von D Beauty’s latest foundation line.

There is no denying that trying to learn our favorite celebs beauty routines can be a bit tricky. From their high-priced beauty treatments and sometimes bizarre routines, finding a way to incorporate their skincare practices into our everyday lives is easier said than done. However, the “Triggered” singer is giving us a glimpse of her go-to products. In a recent interview with ESSENCE, the star couldn’t stop raving about a skincare product that she says saves her skin while wearing makeup.

“It’s been hot right now in LA, so with that daytime makeup, you’ve got to make sure you have your blotting papers on you,” she tells ESSENCE. “Because if you just let it sit and it gets oily, then that sits on your face, that’s going to turn into a bump. So I personally always have to have blotting paper.”

She continued, “And just for sure, wash your face. Wash that makeup off as soon as you can; it’s a big one. Because if you leave makeup on, like three days later you’ll have a big bump coming up.”

We definitely agree! Blotting papers do a fabulous job of lifting away oils without disturbing our makeup. Personally, I like to use Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte Blotting Papers ($16.00, fentybeauty.com) to get the job done.

While we all love how makeup enhances our beauty, it can have adverse effects on our skin if we don’t remove the product properly. Having a solid skincare routine is the only way to ensure that your skin will get the nourishment it needs.

What say you? Are you a fan of blotting papers? What products do you use to control oily makeup? Lets us know down in the comments below!

