The Fenty Fix: Is Rihanna Choosing Money Moves Over Music?

Rihanna is building an inclusive beauty and fashion empire the world has never seen before. I’m not even hyperbolizing. It’s all true with receipts to back it up. She launched the most inclusive makeup collection with 50 shades from from fair to deep cocoa before creating a lingerie line that doesn’t make women desire to be the fantasy, but rather remind them they’ve always been the fantasy, regardless of shape, size, color, or condition. No male approval needed.

She’s truly dominated the fashion and beauty space since entering in 2014. As the creative director at PUMA, she increased the brand’s earnings at a net income increase of 92% for the quarter, with the company’s share price rising €200 since her role was announced, according to Billboard. Let’s not forget her Fenty Puma creeper was crowned FNAA’s 2016 Shoe of the Year. And, as of May 2019, Rih launched her luxury fashion line Fenty with LVMH (the French French luxury goods company that owns Christian Dior, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton), becoming the first woman ever to do so. Thanks to these boss moves, sis is the wealthiest female musician in the world. Yes, musician. Which brings me to my point.

As Rih Rih expands her brand grows into her very own right as a mogul, her music seems to suffer and it’s not like fans haven’t noticed. Neon zebra-print undies and perfectly pigmented lip paints can only distract us for so long. Don’t get me wrong, I own a few (read, a lot) of Fenty items between makeup and clothing, but when it comes down to it, I’m a Rihanna fan, and as a fan I’m alway going to want what I originally came for, and that’s music (followed closely by her ability to throw shade).

It’s been a cool three years since Rihanna released ANTI which featured SZA and Drake. In May 2018, she told Vogue fans can expect something a bit more Caribbean and “devoted to exploring [her] Caribbean roots.”

In December 2018, a fan asked Rihanna when she planned to release R9 by writing under a promotional photo of Fenty Stunna Lip Paint in Flamingo Acid. “2019” she said.

Looks like Rihanna is dropping her album in 2019. pic.twitter.com/RfQq9T6AZ2 — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) December 22, 2018

Looks like she’s got about three months before The Navy riots. But seriously, on Sept. 10, Rihanna shared more heartbreaking news concerning her album while on the red carpet for her Savage X Fenty fashion show. “Y’all gon’ have to wait Navy. I’m so sorry,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.

Watch Rihanna's hilarious reaction after she was asked about her new ALBUM last night! 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/aNCnOHPYea — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 11, 2019

She also refuted reports she’d be performing at the Super Bowl. “Girl, I still got an album to finish. You’re asking me about the Super Bowl, really? My fans are about to have my neck,” she finished. Hmm… this sort of statement kinda sounds like the album is far from finished.

Come to think about it, Rih’s been silent on the album front ever since speaking with Vogue in May 2018. Her Instagram doesn’t let on that she’s in the booth and no producers have spilled any beans on making any in-studio magic. So, is the album ever coming? There may be some hope yet. During the same conversation, Rihanna let on that she’d be more than willing to collaborate with alternative rap artist Lizzo, on anything. “I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass.” She definitely is and hopefully she can light a fire under our beloved Bajan beauty. After extensive research, this is all we got — a promise and a whole lot of makeup and undies to wait out the remaining three months. Sigh… I’m crossing my fingers for 2019 R9, but I don’t suggest holding your breath.

